Looking at the 5 highest scoring centers in the NBA over the last 10 years

The NBA has been home to great centers since its inception.

To put things into perspective, below are the top 5 highest scoring centers in the NBA over the past 10 years

Top 5 highest scoring centers in the NBA over the last 10 years

#5. Andre Drummond - 9,358 points

Andre Drummond #2 of the Los Angeles Lakers fouls Cody Zeller #40 of the Charlotte Hornets in the second quarter during their game at Spectrum Center on April 13, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Andre Drummond was the 9th overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft by the Detroit Pistons. He made the NBA All-Rookie Second Team in 2013, averaging 7.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game with a field goal of 60.8%.

He spent 8 seasons with the Pistons with an average of 14.5 points and 13.7 rebounds per game. The two-time NBA All-Star player led the league four times in rebounding (2016-2019).

Drummond is the 5th highest scoring center over the past decade with a total of 9,358 points scored in 645 games. Big Penguin, as he is fondly called, has a field goal of 53.8% and also holds the record as the player with the most rebounds in the past decade (8,839).

In 2019, he became the third player in the NBA history to secure the most double-doubles in a single season (69), just behind Kevin Garnett (71) and Hakeem Olajuwon (72).

#4. Marc Gasol - 9,580 points

Marc Gasol #33 of the Toronto Raptors reacts to play in front of Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers during a 113-104 Raptor win at Staples Center on November 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Marc Gasol was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies in 2008 after being selected as the 48th overall pick in the 2007 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Lakers. The three-time NBA All-Star spent 11 seasons of his 14 season-long career this far with the Grizzlies, having featured in 769 games with the Memphis jersey on his back.

During that time with the Grizzlies, he averaged 15.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists with a field goal percentage of .484.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp First basket of the season is Marc Gasol scoring for the Pelicans 😂 First basket of the season is Marc Gasol scoring for the Pelicans 😂 https://t.co/2Gm6sJCbEw

Over the past 10 years, Big Marc has recorded a career total of 9,580 points in 659 appearances, making him the 4th highest scoring center in the NBA for the period in consideration.

He was selected to the NBA All-Star Team thrice (2012, 2015, 2017) with the Grizzlies and was traded to the Toronto Raptors in 2019, where he won the NBA championship in his debut season with the Raptors.

