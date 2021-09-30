Looking at the 5 highest scoring power forwards in the NBA over the last 10 years

Having written about the five highest scoring centers in the NBA over the last 10 years, it's time we took a look at those in the dynamic position, the power forwards.

Looking at the five highest scoring power forwards in the NBA over the last 10 years

#5 Tobias Harris - 11,056 points

Tobias Harris #12 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on in a game against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half at Staples Center on March 03, 2020 in Los Angeles, California

Tobias Harris is the fifth highest scoring power forward in the NBA in the last 10 years with a scoring count of 11,056 points, having made 680 appearances. In that period, he recorded a field goal percentage of .475 and a three-point accuracy of 36.7%. He averaged 19.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists in the previous season.

Harris was selected by the Charlotte Hornets as the 19th overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft. However, he was later traded to the Milwaukee Bucks, where he spent two seasons before moving to the Orlando Magic. He has spent the most time with the Magic, having stayed for four seasons and registering 3,193 points in 205.

#4 Blake Griffin - 12,139 points

Blake Griffin #2 of the Brooklyn Nets reacts holding his elbow during the second half of Game Two of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics at Barclays Center on May 25, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

Blake Griffin is the fourth highest scoring power forward in the NBA over the last 10 years with 12,139 points in 586 games with a field goal of 49.4%. He also recorded 4,737 rebounds, 2,577 assists and 523 steals. He registered 11.0 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists last season with a career average of 20.9 points, 8.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists.

Griffin was selected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Clippers. He spent 8 seasons with the Clippers and featured in 504 games, scoring an average of 21.6 points, completing 9.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. The 2011 Rookie of the Year made the All-Star team six times, five of them consecutively with the Clippers (2011-2015) and once with the Detroit Pistons.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar