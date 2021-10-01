Looking at the 5 highest scoring shooting guards in the NBA over the last 10 years

Positionless basketball is the new trend in the NBA, which makes it difficult to clearly define a player's role as everyone is expected to score, pass and grab rebounds. With shooting guards masquerading as point guards or being played on the wing, it can be difficult to ascertain a player's true position.

Nonetheless, the NBA has evolved into a shooting game, and teams are always in search of impeccable shooters to add to their roster. With so much emphasis placed on three-point shooting, shooting guards will always be sought-after after seeing as they can also run point on offense.

Over the past ten years, shooting guards have been perfectly placed to take over the scoring for their teams and many have taken advantage of that. Although big men have the advantage of scoring more points because of how close to the rim they operate, sharpshooters have still managed to top the scoring list because of how reliant the NBA is on their skillset.

That said, here are the top five highest-scoring shooting guards in the NBA over the last ten years.

#5 Klay Thompson - 11,995 points

Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors

Of all the shooting guards in the league, Klay Thompson is arguably the best shooter. He currently holds the record for the most three-pointers in a single NBA game, with 14 made against the Chicago Bulls in October 2018.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter OVER 50 POINTS.

NBA-RECORD 14 THREES.

IN LESS THAN 3 QUARTERS.



KLAY IS NOT HUMAN. OVER 50 POINTS.

NBA-RECORD 14 THREES.

IN LESS THAN 3 QUARTERS.



KLAY IS NOT HUMAN. https://t.co/5f8tYtzbvw

Thompson would have racked up a lot more points if it wasn't for the unfortunate injuries that have sidelined him for two seasons. He is set to make a return in the 2021-22 NBA season by January at the latest, and fans are excited to see Big Smokey hoop once again.

#4 Bradley Beal - 13,303 points

Bradley Beal #3 of the Washington Wizards

Bradley Beal has only played in the NBA for nine seasons but has successfully found his way to the list. He has been a cornerstone for the Washington Wizards and will be looking to lead them to another playoff run in the 2021-22 season.

The Wizards' franchise player was selected in the 2012 NBA draft with the third overall pick. Since then, he has played 605 games for the Wizards and averages 22 points.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife Bradley Beal's Top Scoring Games This Season



53 PTS, L

47 PTS, L

46 PTS, L

44 PTS, L

44 PTS, 10 AST, W

42 PTS, L

40 PTS, L

37 PTS, L



Bradley Beal's Top Scoring Games This Season



53 PTS, L

47 PTS, L

46 PTS, L

44 PTS, L

44 PTS, 10 AST, W

42 PTS, L

40 PTS, L

37 PTS, L



https://t.co/yINWCmodEZ

Beal was the favorite to win the 2021 NBA scoring title before Steph had an April to remember. He finished the season averaging 31.3 points, 0.7 behind the Golden State Warriors point guard.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Arnav Kholkar