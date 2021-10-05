Looking at 5 NBA players through history who excelled in 2 positions for 2 different teams

Over time, the NBA has seen players take on multiple positions, while others fail at it, and some excel in these positions. We have seen a good number interchangeably play multiple positions like naturals.

Why don't we take a look at five players who have excelled in two positions for two different franchises?

Looking at five NBA players through history who excelled in two positions for two different teams

#1 PJ Tucker

P.J. Tucker #17 of the Miami Heat poses for a photo during Media Day at FTX Arena on September 27, 2021 in Miami, Florida.

P.J. Tucker has featured in the NBA for 12 seasons, representing four different franchises, having spent five seasons with the Phoenix Suns, four seasons with the Houston Rockets, two seasons with the Toronto Raptors and a season with the Milwaukee Bucks. During this time he has had to play in three positions - small forward, power forward and shooting guard.

Although he has played in three positions, he has excelled in two, as a small forward and power forward. During his time with the Suns, Tucker led the team in steals in both the 2013-14 and 2015-16 seasons as a small forward while he was second-best in rebounds for three consecutive seasons (2014, 2015, 2016). Tucker featured in 43 games for the Bucks, 23 of which were postseason. He quickly grew into a fan favorite and played his role as a power forward in getting the Bucks their first championship since 1971 and his very first championship ring.

#2 Kevin Love

Kevin Love #0 of the Cleveland Cavaliers poses during Cleveland Cavaliers Media Day at Cleveland Clinic Courts on September 27, 2021 in Independence, Ohio.

Kevin Love was the No. 5 overall pick in the 2008 NBA draft as selected by the Memphis Grizzlies and was later traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves. At the end of his debut season in the NBA, the Timberwolves center recorded the most double-doubles (29) by all first-year players in the league which was also the most by a rookie in the history of the franchise. He became the first rookie since Hakeem Olajuwon to register the highest offensive rebound percentage in the league.

Love was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers on August 23, 2014, in a three-trade deal. In the 2015-16 NBA season, the five-time All-Star led the team in rebounds and was second-best in points (1,234), behind LeBron James (1,920), helping the team finish as the first seed in the Eastern Conference. The Cavaliers' power forward recorded the second-most three-points (158), with J. R. Smith recording the most (204). Love and the Cavaliers went on to win the NBA championship after a historic 3-1 comeback against the Golden State Warriors.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Arnav Kholkar