Looking back when Enes Kanter Freedom urged Elon Musk to buy NBA: “He can bring some justice to the NBA and finally, maybe, I can get to play basketball”

Enes Kanter Freedom used to be one of the best role players in the NBA. His basketball career, however, has gone downhill in recent years. He's no longer in the league and that's why he asked for Elon Musk's help.

His last game in the league was for the Boston Celtics on Feb. 8. Freedom scored seven points and grabbed 12 rebounds against the Brooklyn Nets, but was traded and waived shortly after.

After failing to find his way back to the NBA, Freedom tweeted Musk, asking him to buy the league. When asked by Gillian Turner, a Fox News anchor, if he'd still like Musk to buy the NBA, this is what he said:

“That would be my dream. I think what he’s doing for free speech is amazing. He can bring some justice to the NBA and finally, maybe, I can get to play basketball."

Freedom has been involved in politics lately and has taken an anti-China stance. Due to this, the former player believed that he was pushed out of the league and wasn't given another contract.

With a net worth of almost $250 billion dollars, Elon Musk is the richest person in the world. If all of his assets were liquidated, he could definitely buy the entire league, although this wouldn't make much sense.

In a tweet to the multi-billionaire, Enes Kanter Freedom asked him to consider buying the league and ending ties with China. The former player believes that the Chinese dictatorship is influencing the basketball league.

Enes FREEDOM @EnesFreedom



Please consider buying the



End the Hypocrisy

End the assault on Freedom Hey @elonmusk Please consider buying the @NBA and preventing the Chinese dictatorship from influencing American sports.End the HypocrisyEnd the assault on Freedom Hey @elonmusk Please consider buying the @NBA and preventing the Chinese dictatorship from influencing American sports.End the Hypocrisy End the assault on Freedom

Not only is Musk the richest person in the world, but he's also very popular on social media. He recently made headlines due to his intention to purchase Twitter. However, he backed out of the purchase when just about everybody believed it was done.

Enes Kanter Freedom is no longer in the NBA.

The CEO of Tesla, however, believes that China is the future and said that he loves the country. Tesla recently opened a factory in China as well, while Musk was offered permanent residency in the country.

Even if the billionaire purchased the NBA, Enes Kanter Freedom would most likely still be out of it.

Enes Kanter Freedom's NBA career

Kanter was the third overall pick in the 2011 draft and was selected by the Utah Jazz. After less than four seasons in Salt Lake City, the center was traded to the OKC Thunder, where he had a breakout season.

Kanter was traded to the Knicks for Carmelo Anthony.

The center established himself as one of the best backup centers in the league, but was traded once again. This time, the New York Knicks acquired him. After a year and a half in the Big Apple, Kanter played for Portland.

His final destination was Boston. Kanter appeared in 35 games for the Celtics and averaged 3.7 points and 4.6 rebounds.

Poll : 0 votes