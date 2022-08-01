"So, they will allow talking freely about anything you want until it hurts their pocket" - Enes Kanter Freedom reflects on his comments on China after lack of offers in free agency

After being waived by the Houston Rockets, Enes Kanter Freedom reflected on his comments about China in an interview with the Israeli sports outlet, Walla.

Kanter Freedom was the third overall pick in the 2011 draft and has played with six organizations in the NBA. He has averaged 11.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists throughout his career. During his 11 years in the league, his career earnings total $106 million.

Speaking with Ehrle Weisberg, Kanter stated:

"The free-agency window opened a month ago, and in a normal state of affairs I would have already received quite a few offers. This summer I did not receive a single offer."

"Because in recent months I spoke out against what is happening in China, listen, the Chinese market is a significant part of the business in the NBA. So they will allow you to talk freely about what you want, until it hurts their pocket. As soon as you do that, they will cut you. It is very sad, and unacceptable."

Kanter referred to his Tweet supporting Tibet during the interview. China subsequently stopped broadcasting the NBA games of Kanter's team at the time, the Boston Celtics.

Kanter was asked how his political views have cost him playing time in the NBA. Kanter added:

"I knew in advance that I would pay this price, and I regret nothing. These things are bigger than me, bigger than the NBA and bigger than basketball.

"While I dribble in America, people are being killed all over the world or imprisoned and tortured in prisons. If this is the sacrifice I have to make, I'm ready to live with it."

Enes Kanter Freedom's career in the NBA

Enes Kanter Freedom of the Portland Trail Blazers.

Enes Kanter Freedom was picked third overall by the Utah Jazz in 2011 and averaged 4.6/4.2/0.1 during his rookie season.

Kanter's best year came during the 2014-15 NBA season, averaging 18.7 points per game and 11.1 rebounds per game.

Kanter has averaged four double-doubles in his career, with the most recent instance with the Portland Trail Blazers during the 2020-21 NBA season. Kanter averaged 11.2 points and 11.0 rebounds per game.

He also led the league in games played for the third time in his career, logging in 72 appearances.

