Looking back at Kobe Bryant's altercation with referee which prompted a $100,000 fine and widespread criticism from gay-rights groups

Kobe Bryant, in a 2011 ball game against the San Antonio Spurs, got into controversial grounds when he uttered an anti-gay slur towards referee official Bennie Adams and was caught on live TV as it was being televised by TNT.

Kobe Bryant talked on 710 ESPN's "Mason and Ireland" regarding the issue as he planned on paying up to a hefty fine of $100,000 and meeting with gay-rights groups. He also issued a statement, wherein, he mentioned that his comments should not be taken literally or even considered socially acceptable by today's standards.

"The concern that I have is for those that follow what I say, and are inspired by how I play, or look to me as a role model … they’re not to take what was said as something that is a message of hate or a license to degrade or embarrass or tease. That’s something I don’t want to see happen."

TNT analyst and Hall of Famer Charles Barkley also gave his thoughts on the situation involving the Lakers' star.

"I’m a big pro-gay-marriage person; I have a bunch of gay friends who I hope can get married some day, so I’m a little bit sensitive,” Barkley said. “But I’m not going to go overboard. You have to just be careful what you say with stuff like that."

Similar to the Kobe Bryant incident, Anthony Edwards was fined for anti-gay comments on social media

The league does not pick favorites when it comes to NBA players and anti-gay slurs and comments being taken lightly.

Similar to what happened with Kobe Bryant in 2011, Anthony Edwards was fined an amount of $40,000 by the NBA for the use of derogatory language in a video posted on his Instagram story in September 2022. In the video, the Timberwolves' forward was observing pedestrians positioned on the sidewalk when he uttered an offensive slur at them.

The footage has since been deleted, with Edwards owning up to his actions and issuing an apology on Twitter.

"What I said was immature, hurtful and disrespectful and I'm incredibly sorry," Edwards tweeted. "It's unacceptable for me to anyone to use that language in such a hurtful way, there's no excuse for it, at all. I was raised better than that."

Since then, Edwards has remained out of the controversial spotlight as he has remained focused on his craft and playing basketball.

With incidents involving sensitive social issues, the NBA has made it clear that they will not take comments made by Kobe Bryant and Anthony Edwards lightly. For the NBA, offensive and derogatory language has no place in their league, even if it comes from some of their most renowned players.

