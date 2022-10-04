Looking back at LeBron James voicing out the hate crime against Emmett Till as new movie "Till" chronicles the latter's death and his mother's struggle for justice

LeBron James has been very outspoken when it comes to racial issues in the United States. The LA Lakers star has experienced a lot of racism in his life. He understands how hard it is to endure.

Back in 2017, James played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and went to his seventh straight NBA Finals. Unfortunately, someone spray-painted the 'n-word' on the front gate of his Long Angeles-area home.

In a 2017 interview, LeBron James brought up the tragic story of Emmett Till. He was a 14-year-old African-American boy who was abducted, tortured, and lynched after being wrongfully accused of harassing a white woman.

The horrible hate crime against Till happened back in August 1955. The hate crime was shown on "Till," a biographical movie that premiered at the New York Film Festival on October 1.

LeBron James talked about Emmett Till during 2017 NBA Finals

An unidentified person vandalized the front gate of LeBron James' home with a racial slur. This took place only a couple of days before Game 1 of the 2017 NBA Finals.

LeBron James and the Cavaliers had a tough mission ahead of them. They were up against a stacked Golden State Warriors team that added Kevin Durant to their roster in the offseason. But this wasn't the only thing LeBron had to worry about.

“Hate in America, especially for African-Americans, is living every day,” LeBron said to the media, two days before Game 1.

Having to face one of the greatest super teams in NBA history was extremely tough. However, being a black man in America proved to be even tougher. During his speech to the media, LeBron James brought up the infamous Emmett Till hate crime.

"I think back to Emmett Till’s mom actually," James said. "The reason that she had an open casket is because she wanted to show the world what her son went through as far as a hate crime and being black in America."

The NBA superstar added that African-Americans still don't feel equal in America. Being rich and famous doesn't solve all of your problems.

Emmet Till's mother insisted on having a funeral with an open casket. This was done to show the consequences of racism in the United States.

LeBron James has dealt with racism in the past

LeBron James is no stranger to dealing with racism. Being one of the greatest players in NBA history comes with a lot of hate. But some fans have taken it too far.

Earlier this year, James appeared on "The Shop" to talk about his rivalry with the Boston Celtics. He spoke in detail about his experiences playing in front of the fans at TD Garden.

According to LeBron James, Boston fans are "racist as f**k". He also added that he's been dealing with such fans his entire life. So he's not surprised when he hears racist language directed at him.

LeBron James and the Lakers kick off their 2022-23 season against the Golden State Warriors on October 18.

