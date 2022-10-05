Looking back at when Shaquille O'Neal's massive stature made MLB star Aaron Judge look 'normal' at the Super Bowl

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge is known to be one of the biggest players in the MLB. Judge stands at 6-foot-7, weighing a remarkable 282 pounds. However, when he had the opportunity to pose with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal at the 2021 Superbowl, he still looked quite pedestrian.

During the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs' Superbowl matchup, Aaron Judge was originally spotted sitting in a celebrity-packed box suite in the arena. The suite included Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez, and Robert Kraft, as well as Shaquille O'Neal.

Later during the game, a photo was shared of O'Neal and Judge posing together. In the picture, O’Neal is wearing an Atlanta Falcons jersey while Judge is wearing a Kansas City Chiefs jersey as the pair shake hands.

However, O'Neal’s height difference as well as his width difference compared to Judge are both very clear in the photo. This led to the photo going viral shortly after it was posted.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Guys Aaron Judge is 6’7, 282 pounds. Shaquille O’Neal makes him look small Guys Aaron Judge is 6’7, 282 pounds. Shaquille O’Neal makes him look small https://t.co/R2XulU2gvQ

Aaron Judge is the tallest player in baseball history to have 50 or more home runs in a season, doing so twice. So it was obviously a huge shock for baseball fans to see Judge looking like a normal-sized person. Many fans and outlets later cracked jokes about the iconic photo.

adiFamily @adiFamily_ @Seanman46 @Neilwright1971



The man stood at the side of him is New York Yankee Aaron Judge, an actual beast, who is 6 foot 7 and weighs 20 stone



Doesn't he look small 🤣 @RetroSolesUK This is a picture taken of Shaq at Sunday nights SuperbowlThe man stood at the side of him is New York Yankee Aaron Judge, an actual beast, who is 6 foot 7 and weighs 20 stoneDoesn't he look small 🤣 @Seanman46 @Neilwright1971 @RetroSolesUK This is a picture taken of Shaq at Sunday nights SuperbowlThe man stood at the side of him is New York Yankee Aaron Judge, an actual beast, who is 6 foot 7 and weighs 20 stoneDoesn't he look small 🤣 https://t.co/HyFJKsFZ8R

Joon Lee @joonlee aaron judge is one of the largest humans i’ve ever seen in person and shaq makes him look like a normie aaron judge is one of the largest humans i’ve ever seen in person and shaq makes him look like a normie https://t.co/CKW9OWe1uW

Shaquille O'Neal poses with celebrities at his recent charity event, makes Pitbull look like a child

NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Clash

Shaquille O’Neal also showcased his massive size during his recent charity gala called “The Event” on Oct. 1st at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Several prominent celebrities attended the event, which included performances by H.E.R, Maren Morris, John Mulaney, Maroon 5, and Pitbull.

O’Neal who is known for his charitable endeavors, spoke to the crowd about the personal meaning for The Event.

“The evening is about people — from everyday fans to sports and entertainment stars, to corporate CEOs — coming together to make a difference in kids’ lives,” O’Neal said.

After The Event finished, Shaquille O’Neal also posed for a picture with celebrities including rapper and Grammy award winner Pitbull. As usual, O’Neal dwarfed the average-sized celeb. Standing at 5-foot-7, Pitbull looked like he was the height of a child standing next to O’Neal.

Nonetheless, The Event was a huge success as it reportedly raised a total of over $3 million for charity.

For more info on "The Event," check out the Shaquille O'Neal Foundation's official site here

Poll : 0 votes