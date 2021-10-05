Looking at how Malik Monk can be the key to LA Lakers' rotation in the 2021-22 NBA season

The Los Angeles Lakers have been generating some serious buzz as of late. It's not hard to see why when you take a step back and look at their roster. There are a number of big names that will continue to have fans oozing with excitement. LeBron James has slimmed down and is ready for a "revenge tour." Anthony Davis looks poised for a big season. Even stars like Russell Westbrook were brought in via trade, and have Lakers fans thrilled for the upcoming year. But there's one addition to this roster that looks like it could surprise everyone with his impact on this Lakers team.

After an offseason that saw the Los Angeles Lakers bring in a number of veteran players, the team also signed an intriguing 23-year-old guard. Former Charlotte Hornets wing Malik Monk was signed by the Lakers to a minimum deal. It was an interesting development just because of the ability that Monk has on the floor. For a Los Angeles Lakers team that was looking for some depth in their rotation, Monk has the ability to be a steal for this team moving forward.

After having an up-and-down last couple of years in Charlotte, Monk had himself a solid 2020-21 season with the Hornets. He went on to average 11.7 points per game in 20.9 minutes, while shooting 40.1% from downtown. Fast forward to his performance in yesterday's preseason debut for the Lakers, and it looks like his teammates are more than excited to have Monk on board.

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter AD on Malik Monk: “I’m still surprised we got him, to be honest. Hell of a player.” AD on Malik Monk: “I’m still surprised we got him, to be honest. Hell of a player.”

If you've watched Malik Monk closely during his career with the Charlotte Hornets, you should know that he can get hot in a hurry. Monk is an offensive weapon, he's a player who can quickly score in bunches and give a rotation a dangerous threat for an opposing team to deal with. There's a belief that Monk could thrive in a new situation, and that's just what the Lakers are hoping for as well. After reportedly being one of the most impressive players in camp, Monk has even started to generate a popular nickname around the team.

“We call him ‘The Microwave,’ because once he hits one shot, it’s over with,” Dwight Howard said. “He’s already heating up. So we’re going to make sure we keep his confidence flowing and continues to get better. I love what he brings to the game for this team and I’m happy he’s here.”

This Los Angeles Lakers team is going to have plenty of star power and big names to keep an eye on throughout the year. With players such as LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony on the roster, there's no doubt that fans are going to have a variety of stars to talk about on a nightly basis. But with the offensive firepower and potential impact that Malik Monk could have, they might also want to keep an eye out for "the microwave."

