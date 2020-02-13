Los Angeles Clippers vs Boston Celtics: Match Preview and Predictions - 13th February 2020

Cleveland Cavaliers v Los Angeles Clippers

Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Clippers vs Boston Celtics

Date & Time: Thursday, 13 February 2020 (8:00 PM ET)

Venue: TD Garden, Boston

Last Game Results

Los Angeles Clippers (37-17): 103-110 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers (11 February)

Boston Celtics (37-16): 105-116 loss to the Houston Rockets (11 February)

Los Angeles Clippers Preview

Los Angeles Clippers v Atlanta Hawks

The Los Angeles Clippers are going through an inconsistent stretch lately, with six wins in their last ten games. The addition of Marcus Morris has not given its immediate fruits, but they will be hoping for the change in scenarios soon.

The Clippers lost to the Philadelphia 76ers in the last game. The team was led in scoring by Kawhi Leonard, who scored 30 points and dished nine assists. Alongside him, Paul George had a rough night with just 11 points on the night. George later blamed the officiating(indirectly) for being biased on the night as the Clippers finished with 19 team fouls to 11 of the 76ers.

The Clippers need a few wins from here on to generate some momentum.

Key Player - Paul George

Los Angeles Clippers v Dallas Mavericks

Paul George is a critical component for the Clippers, the same as Kawhi. For lifting the trophy this year, George needs to be at the best level of his game.

For the season this year, George is averaging 22.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 1.4 steals a game. He is an excellent two-way player who makes his presence felt on both the ends of the floor. He needs to be at his best tonight if the Clippers want to beat the talented Boston Celtics at the TD Garden tonight.

Clippers' predicted lineup

Lou Williams, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac

Boston Celtics Preview

Golden State Warriors v Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics were outscored by the Rockets on Tuesday at the free-throw line, handing the men in green their 16th loss this season.

Jayson Tatum and Kemba Walker both didn't look at their level best against the Rockets, ending up with 15 and 14 points, respectively. Six players were in double-digits, including the five starters for the Celtics. However, the team still fell sort by nine points.

The Celtics will face another high-ranked team, the Clippers, and we can expect them to bounce right back.

Key Player - Jayson Tatum

Detroit Pistons v Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum will be itching to get back to the court after an off-color night in the previous game.

Tatum is having a phenomenal season this time around, averaging 22.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 1.4 steals a game this season. The stage is set for him to produce a masterclass against the lights of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

Celtics' Predicted Lineup

Kemba Walker, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Gordon Hayward, Daniel Theis

Clippers vs Celtics Match Prediction

Both the Clippers and Celtics are excellent sides, sitting in third place in their respective conferences. This contest will be a tight one and the game can go down till the wire.

The Boston Celtics have the home advantage, but I believe Paul George will have a big "bounce-back game" tonight. I am giving this one to the Clippers by 5 points.

Where to watch Clippers vs Celtics?

The game can be watched on TV on TNT. You can also stream the game live via NBA League Pass.