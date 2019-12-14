Los Angeles Clippers vs Chicago Bulls: Match Preview and Predictions - 14th December 2019

The Clippers are gradually getting to where they want to be

Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Clippers vs Chicago Bulls

Date & Time: Saturday, 14 December 2019 (8:00 PM ET)

Venue: United Center, Chicago, IL

Last Game Results

Los Angeles Clippers (20-7): 124-117 win over Minnesota Timberwolves (13 December, Friday)

Chicago Bulls (9-18): 73-83 loss to Charlotte Hornets (13 December, Friday)

Los Angeles Clippers Preview

Lou Williams missed the Los Angeles Clippers' most recent bout with Minnesota Timberwolves due to a sore right calf and is considered day-to-day. The Clippers are already missing Patrick Beverley (concussion) and Landry Shamet (left ankle sprain), while also awaiting the return of JaMychal Green who's out from a tailbone contusion.

However, the team is posting the second-best record in the West (20-7) as their stars step up to fill the void of those absent. The Clippers are the second-best rebounding team in the NBA at this moment and have won eight of their last ten matchups. More importantly, they have bounced back to win four in a row since their 28-point beatdown in Milwaukee.

Key Player - Paul George

He is complementing Kawhi's abilities on the floor fairly well.

Paul George went off for 46 points and 7 assists on 6 three-pointers when LA visited the Timberwolves. He has been shooting the three-ball at an explosive 40% clip this year. Moreover, he is making 91% of his free-throws and recording 1.4 steals per game, all in under 30 minutes of game time so far.

He has played and started in 15 games this season and is attempting over 17 field goals on average, on his way to posting an impressive offensive rating of 112.8 on an individual basis. He is also pulling down 6.3 boards per game.

Clippers Predicted Lineup

Kawhi Leonard, Maurice Harkless, Paul George, Ivica Zubac, Terance Mann

Chicago Bulls Preview

The Chicago Bulls were recently hit with unfortunate news of swingman Otto Porter Jr. having a small fracture in his left foot. Initially diagnosed as a bruise, the fracture seemed clearer with repeated imaging and is likely to keep him out of NBA action for a month.

The Bulls have lost four of their last five games, as they slip to the 11th spot on the Eastern Conference leaderboard with a 9-18 (0.333) record. They are the second-worst shooting squad (42.6%) in the league right now, and also possess the second-worst offensive rating (103.6).

Key Player - Zach LaVine

Zach LaVine's consistency has been a major concern for the Bulls.

Currently battling a shoulder issue, Zach LaVine has been shooting over 41% from beyond the arc this year. He is averaging a team-high 22.7 points per game, along with 4.4 boards and 80% shooting from the FT line.

With four other Bulls players scoring in double digits, Coach Jim Boylen is still having to rely heavily on LaVine for most of the offensive production. The 24-year-old is shooting 44% from the field, showing an improved sense of spacing and court vision.

Bulls Predicted Lineup

Lauri Markkanen, Kris Dunn, Tomas Satoransky, Zach LaVine, Wendell Carter Jr

Clippers vs Bulls Match Prediction

The Bulls are going through a rough patch in their 2019-20 campaign, and seeing the Clippers only makes matters worse. By all means, the Clippers are strong enough to obliterate the ailing Bulls squad in their own backyard. And despite missing what seems like a prominent group of guys, their two All-Stars will prove to be a handful for the Bulls defense.

Where to Watch Clippers vs Bulls?

There will be local coverage of the game on Fox Sports Prime Ticket and Fox Sports Chicago from 8:00 PM (ET). You can also live stream the game via NBA League Pass.