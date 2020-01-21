Los Angeles Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks: Match Preview and Predictions - 21st January 2020

Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers travel to Dallas to take on the Mavericks

Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks

Date & Time: Tuesday, 21st January 2020 (8:30 PM ET)

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

Last Game Result

LA Clippers (30-13): 133-130 win over the New Orleans Pelicans (18th January)

Dallas Mavericks (27-15): 120-112 win over the Portland Trail Blazers (18th January)

LA Clippers Preview

The Clippers have been underwhelming for much of the season, although Doc Rivers' team has won three consecutive games to climb to second place in the Western Conference standings. While LA's defense hasn't developed into the lockdown unit that many experts predicted, only the Bucks, Rockets, and Mavericks are scoring more points per contest - and the Clippers averaged more than 125 points per contest during Week 13. Paul George is expected to miss a sixth straight game, although Rivers has no other injury concerns - and the Clippers will be looking to build momentum heading into the second half of the season.

Key Player - Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard is coming off his best week in a Clippers jersey

Leonard was excellent over the past seven days as he averaged 38 points per contest while shooting well over 50 percent from the field. The 28-year-old also came up with 5 steals against the Pelicans, and he will be vital for the Clippers on both ends of the court.

Clippers Predicted Lineup:

Kawhi Leonard, Rodney McGruder, Ivica Zubac, Patrick Beverley, Landry Shamet

Dallas Mavericks Preview

Following a heavy defeat to the Los Angeles Lakers on Jan. 10, the Mavs have responded by chaining together four consecutive wins. Wins over the Sixers, Warriors, Kings, and Trail Blazers have put the Mavs back in the mix to secure homecourt advantage for the playoffs, and Kristaps Porzingis is expected to finally return after missing the last 10 games due to an issue with his right knee. Porzingis' return means that Rick Carlisle will have almost a fully fit roster to call upon, although the Mavs have been surprisingly shaky at home (13-10).

Key Player - Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic remains vital to Dallas' hopes

Luka Doncic has successfully kept the Mavs competitive during Porzingis' absence, and the 20-year-old remains in contention for the MVP award. Doncic is averaging 28.9 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 9.0 assists per game - although he endured one of his worst performances of the season in Dallas' previous matchup against the Clippers, and the Mavs will be hoping that he can this time outduel Kawhi Leonard.

Mavericks Predicted Lineup:

Kristaps Porzingis, Dorian Finney-Smith, Dwight Powell, Luka Doncic, Tim Hardaway Jr.

Clippers vs Mavericks Match Prediction

The Clippers easily prevailed in the only previous matchup between the two sides this season - although the Mavs have since improved. Additionally, George's expected absence combined with Porzingis return will be a huge factor, and Dallas is well-positioned to pick up one of their biggest wins of the season to date.

Where to Watch Clippers vs Mavericks?

The game will be broadcast live on FOX Sports Southwest - Dallas and FOX Sports Prime Ticket from 8:30 PM (ET). You can also stream the game via NBA League Pass.