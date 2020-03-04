Los Angeles Clippers vs Houston Rockets: Match Preview and Predictions - 5th March 2020

Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Clippers vs Houston Rockets

Date & Time: Thursday, 5 March 2020 (8:00 PM ET)

Venue: Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

Last Game Results

Los Angeles Clippers (42-19): 109-94 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder (3 March)

Houston Rockets (39-21): 125-123 loss to the New York Knicks (2 March)

Los Angeles Clippers Preview

The Los Angeles Clippers have not lost a game when they are fully healthy, holding a clean 9-0 record with the full squad. The team is undefeated in the last five games and will be hoping to continue the impressive run.

The Clippers beat the Oklahoma City Thunder in the last game with an exceptional display of defense in the second half. Kawhi Leonard led the team in points with 25 on the night, along with eight rebounds. Alongside Leonard, the team's other star Paul George finished with 16 points and five rebounds for the game.

The Clippers restricted the Thunder to under 100 points - a feat they have achieved thrice in the last five games. They now face the small-ball Houston Rockets' squad tonight, and will be hoping for another outstanding display.

Key Player - Kawhi Leonard

The Claw has been the backbone of the Clippers' squad this season. Averaging 27 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game, Leonard has been shooting 46.5% from the field and 36.5% from beyond the three-point line.

He will be hoping to showcase another commanding performance tonight against the in-form Rockets side.

Clippers' predicted lineup

Patrick Beverley, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac

Houston Rockets Preview

The Houston Rockets have won six of their last seven games and are proving to be lethal with their small-ball lineup. Moreover, Russell Westbrook has been in his season-best form lately, and the overall defensive grit of the players has seen an upward trend.

In a loss to the New York Knicks in the last game, James Harden and Westbrook filled up the stat sheet. Harden finished with 35 points and eight assists, whereas Westbrook added 24 points and grabbed nine rebounds on the night.

The Rockets will be hoping to shake things up a bit by beating the second-best team in the West.

Key Player - Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook has been at his best since the start of 2020. He is active on both the ends of the floor and averaging 27.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game for the season.

Westbrook's form helps in reducing the burden on Harden's shoulders, and it would also be a critical factor going ahead in the later stages of the tournament.

Rockets' Predicted Lineup

Robert Covington, Danuel House, PJ Tucker, James Harden, Russell Westbrook

Clippers vs Rockets Match Prediction

The Rockets have been remarkable after switching to the small-ball strategy. They have seen valuable contributions from all the team members on both the ends of the floor.

However, the Clippers are a more balanced team in terms of the body as well as role-playing. They have better depth than Rockets with players like Lou Williams and Montrezl Harrell as backups.

The Los Angeles Clippers are clear favorites to win this road game against the Rockets.

Where to watch Clippers vs Rockets?

The game can be watched on TV on TNT. You can also stream the game live via NBA League Pass.