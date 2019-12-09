Los Angeles Clippers vs Indiana Pacers: Match Preview and Predictions - 9th December 2019

Achyut Dubey FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 09 Dec 2019, 13:07 IST SHARE

The Clippers recently suffered a 28-point beatdown in Milwaukee.

Match details

Fixture: Los Angeles Clippers vs Indiana Pacers

Date & Time: Monday, 9 December 2019 (7:00 PM ET)

Venue: Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Last game results

Los Angeles Clippers (17-7): 135-119 win over Washington Wizards (8 December, Sunday)

Indiana Pacers (15-8): 104-103 win over New York Knicks (7 December, Saturday)

Los Angeles Clippers Preview

While the Los Angeles Clippers were clashing against the Washington Wizards for their latest bout, Kawhi Leonard tripped off a screen, fell awkwardly to the floor, and ended up grabbing his left leg while grimacing in pain. Although he did return to complete the game, it is enough doubt for Coach Doc Rivers to bench him for the second night of a back-to-back. Rivers has openly expressed his noncommital to fielding his star player when the Clippers take on Indiana.

Currently 2nd in the West with a 17-7 (0.708) record, the team does not look in its best shape mentally and physically as they fight through a testing six-game road trip.

Key Player - Paul George

George is making almost 93% of his FTs this year.

The reigning MVP finalist will be returning to the town where he has spent a major part of his career. As of now, PG13 is averaging 22.7 points per game on 16.3 FG attempts, along with 6.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals. The 6-time All-Star has been making three-pointers at a career-high rate of 42.7% (on 9.2 attempts), making it tougher for defenses to guard him effectively on the perimeter. His outside shooting has spread the floor well for his team, as the Clippers are making over 45% of their shots from the field.

Advertisement

Clippers predicted lineup:

Maurice Harkless, Paul George, Ivica Zubac, Patrick Beverley, Terance Mann

Indiana Pacers Preview

The Indiana Pacers are likely to miss their leading scorer in Malcolm Brogdon as he has been sidelined with a right-hand injury and is currently on day-to-day status. However, the Pacers managed to edge past the New York Knicks for what was their eighth win in the last ten games. Surging as the dark horses of the East, Indiana carries a respectable 15-8 (0.652) record so far - tied for wins with the Toronto Raptors. The team is shooting an efficient 40% from beyond the arc and possesses the hustle of a top 10 defensive squad in the league right now.

Key Player - Domantas Sabonis

Sabonis is posting career-high numbers this year.

Fueled by Victor Oladipo's extended absence, Domantas Sabonis has been carving a name of his own for the Pacers so far. The 23-year-old center is averaging a solid double-double in 18.4 points and 13.1 rebounds per game this season and is doing it fairly efficiently. Sabonis leads his team in field-goal efficiency with a conversion rate of over 51%. He is playing almost 35 minutes per contest and doing most of the heavy-lifting for Indiana on both ends of the floor.

Pacers predicted lineup:

Domantas Sabonis, TJ Warren, Myles Turner, Jeremy Lamb, Aaron Holiday

Clippers vs Pacers Match Prediction

Considering the talent and depth mismatch on both the rosters, the Clippers will grind it out against the hosts and come out victorious down the stretch. They have every reason to bounce back and save this road trip after a humiliating loss in Milwaukee.

Where to Watch Clippers vs Pacers?

There will be local coverage of the game on Fox Sports Indiana and Fox Sports Prime Ticket from 7:00 PM (ET). You can also live stream the game via NBA League Pass.