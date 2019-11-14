Los Angeles Clippers vs New Orleans Pelicans: Match Preview and Predictions - 14th November 2019

Jame FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 14 Nov 2019, 17:03 IST SHARE

Toronto Raptors v Los Angeles Clippers

Match details

Fixture: Los Angeles Clippers vs New Orleans Pelicans

Date and time: Thursday, 14 November 2019, 8:00 pm E.T.

Venue: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana

Last game results

Los Angeles Clippers (7-4): 102-93 loss against the Houston Rockets (13 November 2019)

New Orleans Pelicans (2-8): 122-116 loss against the Houston Rockets (11 November 2019)

Los Angeles Clippers preview

The Los Angeles Clippers are considered among the biggest favorites for the NBA title this season. After losing six games in the first round of the playoffs last season, the Clippers added the NBA finals MVP Kawhi Leonard and one of the MVP favorites last season Paul George, and the effects are showing.

The Clippers have started the season on a very bright note, beating the Lakers in the first game of the season. They are currently the fifth ranked team in the Conference and have a 7-4 record.

Key player - Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard is one of the best all-round players in the NBA today. He was already the best two-way player in the league, and this season he has added great depth to his playmaking game. He is having a career year in assists.

Advertisement

Leonard is averaging 26.8 points, 8.9 rebounds and 6 assists per game over the course of the first nine games of the season. He has been particularly good in the fourth quarter of matches, winning matches for his team on his own.

Clippers predicted lineup

Patrick Beverley, Moe Harkless, Kawhi Leonard, Patrick Patterson, Ivica Zubac

New Orleans Pelicans preview

The New Orleans Pelicans have one of the best young cores in the NBA. Their roster includes one of the most revolutionary young talents in the NBA, in the form of Zion Williamson. They also got Brandon Ingram, who is playing sensational basketball this season.

Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart have also adjusted to life at the Pelicans and look like better versions of their former selves.

That said, the Pelicans have had poor results to start the season and are the second worst team in the Western Conference. They have a 2-8 record at the moment.

Key player - Brandon Ingram

Brandon Ingram

Brandon Ingram is one of the most talented young players in the league today. Ingram got traded to the Pelicans as part of the trade package for Anthony Davis. He has really grown into the role at the Pelicans and is performing at an All-Star level.

Ingram is averaging 25.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 4 assists per game on 54% shooting from the field and 47% shooting from the 3PT line. He has been the best player for the Pelicans so far.

Pelicans predicted lineup

Jrue Holiday, JJ Redick, Josh Hart, Kenrich Williams, Derrick Favors

Clippers vs Pelicans Match Prediction

The Clippers have a great lineup with a very strong core group of players, and the superstars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George give them a competitive edge. On the other hand, the Pelicans are struggling for chemistry. They have a great group of young players but are not able to win matches.

I predict the Clippers to register an easy win in this match against the struggling Pelicans.

Where to watch Clippers vs Pelicans?

This Western Conference match-up can be seen on Fox Sports Prime Ticket and Fox Sports New Orleans, or you can stream it live online with NBA League Pass.