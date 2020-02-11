Los Angeles Clippers vs Philadelphia 76ers: Match Preview and Prediction - 11th February 2020

Joel Embiid will be looking to have a big game against the Los Angeles Clippers

Match details

Fixture: Los Angeles Clippers vs Philadelphia 76ers

Date & Time: Tuesday, 11th February 2020, 7 PM ET

Venue: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

Last game result

Los Angeles Clippers (37-16): 133-92 win against Cleveland Cavaliers (9th Feb, Sunday)

Philadelphia 76ers (33-21): 118-111 win against Chicago Bulls (9th Feb, Sunday)

Los Angeles Clippers preview

After a crushing victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Los Angeles Clippers will be looking to continue their good run of form when they take on the Philadelphia 76ers. After four victories in their last five games, the Clippers will be on the road once again.

The addition of Marcus Morris Sr. is a welcome one for the LA-based side as they add another player who can play defense and also space the floor. The Clippers are currently third in the Western Conference and are only four games behind the top seed Los Angeles Lakers.

Key player – Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard will be looking to lead the Clippers to the championship

The reigning Finals MVP, Kawhi Leonard has been magnificent this season. Averaging 27.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 5.2 assists this term, Kawhi has led the Clippers from the front as they continue their bid to win the championship, while also shooting nearly 38% from beyond the arc. He also had nine consecutive games where he scored 30 points or more. With the acquisition of Marcus Morris, Kawhi will have less workload.

Clippers predicted lineup:

Lou Williams, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac

Philadelphia 76ers preview

After defeating the Chicago Bulls on Sunday, the Philadelphia 76ers are 33-21. They are currently fifth in the Eastern Conference and are 7 games behind the Toronto Raptors who hold the second seed. The 76ers' struggle with shooting is very evident and so they are trying to address that with the acquisition of Alec Burks and Glen Robinson III from Golden State Warriors. With Joel Embiid fully fit, Philly will be looking to build on their two consecutive wins.

Key player – Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons' good start to the season has merited him All-Star selection

Arguably the best defensive player in the league, Ben Simmons has had a decent season to date. After Joel Embiid’s finger injury, the 76ers needed someone to step up big time and lead the teams. Simmons obliged by winning the Player of the Week twice. The Australian is averaging 16.8 points, 7.9 rebounds and dishing out 8.3 assists per game this term. While he continues to not shoot jumpers, very few complaints can be made of Ben’s game overall.

76ers predicted lineup:

Ben Simmons, Furkan Korkmaz, Tobias Harris, Al Horford, Joel Embiid

Clippers vs 76ers match prediction

The 76ers have one of the best home records in the NBA and Clippers have an away record that reads 15-11. That being said, the Clippers have too much firepower to not win this one.

Where to watch Clippers vs 76ers

The game will be broadcasted on TNT. You can also live stream via the NBA League Pass.