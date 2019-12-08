Los Angeles Clippers vs Washington Wizards: Match Preview and Predictions - 8th December 2019

Achyut Dubey FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 08 Dec 2019, 01:00 IST SHARE

Apparently, the Clippers are not the invincible force everyone thought.

Match details

Fixture: Los Angeles Clippers vs Washington Wizards

Date & Time: Sunday, 8 December 2019 (6:00 PM ET)

Venue: Capital One Arena, Washington, DC

Last game results

Los Angeles Clippers (16-7): 91-119 loss to Milwaukee Bucks (6 December, Friday)

Washington Wizards (7-14): 103-112 loss to Miami Heat (6 December, Friday)

Los Angeles Clippers Preview

The Los Angeles Clippers were handed their most humbling loss of the regular season by the hands of Milwaukee Bucks. The 28-point defeat suffered by LA on the road might come as a heat check for the mighty Clippers side that nothing comes easy in this league. Having lost two of their last four games, Doc Rivers and Co. have slipped to the 4th spot on the Western Conference standings with an uncharacteristic 16-7 (0.696) win-loss record to their name. Apparently, the insurmountable depth of this roster is going through a rough path, as they embark on a six-game road trip.

Key Player - Paul George

George is playing almost 30 minutes per contest.

Coming off a pivotal shoulder injury, Paul George has required negligible time in getting accustomed to the Clippers style of basketball. His three-ball is falling at a team-high 43% rate while his handles on the perimeter look as smooth as ever. Moreover, the reigning MVP finalist is shooting an impressive 44% from the field, on 16.3 shot attempts per match-up. George has been the catalyst for the Clippers offense at times when the team has been experiencing a dry run on that end of the floor. He is averaging 22.7 points per game, along with 6.2 boards and an impeccable 93% FT conversion rate in the 12 games he has played in so far.

Clippers predicted lineup

Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Maurice Harkless, Patrick Beverley, Ivica Zubac.

Advertisement

Washington Wizards Preview

The Washington Wizards have now lost six of their last eight match-ups as they find themselves grazing the bottom of the standings yet again. Led by Coach Scott Brooks, the Wizards are currently 7-14 (0.333) on the season, with seven of their next nine games scheduled to be on the road. While John Wall is working his way back from an Achilles injury, the rest of the squad is finding it pretty hard to pull out wins on a consistent basis, and are projected to miss yet another postseason if things don't switch course dramatically.

Key Player - Bradley Beal

Beal has been tasked with carrying the Wizards on his back.

Now that the talent level in Washington is at an all-time low, Bradley Beal's work ethic in grinding it out for his team on a nightly basis is worth applauding. The 26-year-old shooting guard is averaging career-high numbers in 28.3 points (top 5 in the league) and 7 assists per game, playing at a tiring usage rate of 37 minutes per contest. He is attempting over 21 shots from the field and making a case for another successful All-Star bid this year around.

Wizards predicted lineup

Moritz Wagner, Bradley Beal, Rui Hachimura, Isaac Bonga, Ish Smith

Clippers vs Wizards Match Prediction

The Clippers are way too good to suffer back-to-back losses. Irrespective of what load management might allow, they will bounce back and annihilate the Wizards in their backyard.

Where to Watch Clippers vs Wizards?

There will be local coverage of the game on NBC Sports Washington and Fox Sports Prime Ticket from 6:00 PM (ET). You can also live stream the game via NBA League Pass.