Los Angeles Clippers will “quickly become the title favorites” if they add James Harden

James Harden's trade request from the Philadelphia 76ers could land him with the LA Clippers.

If the former MVP ands in Los Angeles, will the Clippers have the best chance of winning a championship next season? Clipperholics writer Iliyan Lakhani believes so, writing:

"If the LA Clippers land James Harden via trade this offseason, they will quickly become the title favorites. ... No team across the NBA, let alone the Western Conference, has the two-way power to stop Kawhi Leonard and Paul George and then have to worry about Harden on the offensive end. This squad would simply be unfair."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Unlike the LA Lakers, who have 17 NBA titles, the Clippers have never won a championship. The team attempted to end their drought by acquiring stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George during the 2019 offseason.

Both Los Angeles natives are among the best two-way players in the league today. They can each score over 20 points a night and play lock-down defense as well. Plus, Leonard has championship experience as he has won a ring with both the San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors.

Unfortunately, the Kawhi Leonard-Paul George duo has failed to stay healthy for the Clippers. In four years together, they have only played in 142 regular season and playoff games combined.

Would James Harden make the LA Clippers the favorites to win the 2024 NBA championship?

James Harden would be an excellent pickup for the LA Clippers. The future Hall of Famer has accomplished a lot since entering the league back in 2009. His impressive resume includes an MVP award, three scoring titles, 10 All-Star selections and Sixth Man of the Year honors.

Pretty much the only thing he hasn't done is win a championship. The closest he got to a ring was in 2012, when his OKC Thunder, which was led by him, Kevin Durant and current Clipper Russell Westbrook, lost to the Miami Heat during the NBA Finals.

Top Ball Coverage @TopBallCoverage



Kawhi and PG are on board with Harden coming to Los Angeles. Report: James Harden’s preferred destination is the Clippers to join Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, per @TheSteinLine Kawhi and PG are on board with Harden coming to Los Angeles. Report: James Harden’s preferred destination is the Clippers to join Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, per @TheSteinLine Kawhi and PG are on board with Harden coming to Los Angeles. https://t.co/xdyDzaARwV

If Harden gets traded to the Clippers this summer, he will instantly form an intriguing Big Three with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. However, they wouldn't be the favorites to win the 2024 title.

The reigning champion Denver Nuggets have the best chance to win it all. Led by Nikola Jokic, who won the previous two MVP awards, they could certainly win again next year. Also, if Damian Lillard gets traded to the Miami Heat and joins forces with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, they'll perhaps have a better shot at a title than the Clippers.

Poll : 0 votes