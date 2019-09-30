Los Angeles Lakers: Three players the Lakers should avoid signing this season

Bradley Beal is among the names that have been linked with a move to the Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers were among the most active teams during the offseason as the team looks to bounce back from an underwhelming 2018-19 season. Anthony Davis was the biggest name to join as he completed a blockbuster trade from the New Orleans Pelicans, while the likes of Danny Green and Avery Bradley appear to be solid additions to a team hoping to contend for a title.

Nevertheless, while the Lakers enter the new season with some rare stability, plenty of changes are likely to happen as the campaign progresses. While LeBron James and Davis are untouchable, every other member of the roster has the potential to be traded, and the Lakers are sure to be in the market for further additions if the campaign doesn't start as expected. So, as the 2019-20 season quickly approaches, here we will examine three players that the Lakers should avoid.

#3 Andre Iguodala

Andre Iguodala impressed during the NBA Finals after an injury-hit regular season

Andre Iguodala would be an excellent addition on the court for the Lakers, and the team reportedly made him their number one free agent target after his trade from the Golden State Warriors. However, it appears that the Memphis Grizzlies won't grant the 35-year-old a buyout, and the Lakers would be foolish to trade away several assets to clear enough cap space to take on the final year of Iguodala's deal.

Iguodala stands to earn more than $17 million for the 2019-20 season, and with his fitness an ongoing concern, it simply makes little sense for the Lakers to take such a gamble by pursuing a trade. If Iguodala decides to continue his career into next season, adding him on a veteran's minimum deal makes plenty of sense, however, the Lakers should steer clear this year unless the former Warriors man is handed an unlikely buyout.

