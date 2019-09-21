Los Angeles Lakers: 3 things to expect ahead of the 2019-20 NBA season

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 31 // 21 Sep 2019, 02:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Carmelo Anthony has been linked with a move to the Los Angeles Lakers

While the Los Angeles Lakers failed to pull off a blockbuster move for Kawhi Leonard earlier this summer, the franchise still enjoyed a successful summer. Anthony Davis arrived as part of a huge trade with the New Orleans Pelicans, while the likes of Alex Caruso, Rajon Rondo, and JaVale McGee all returned for another year.

Evidently, the Lakers have already concluded much of their offseason business, although a few further changes could occur ahead of the new campaign. So, as we quickly approach the 19-20 NBA season, here are three things that could happen ahead of opening night.

#1 DeMarcus Cousins is released

DeMarcus Cousins proved his fitness during his year with the Golden State Warriors

After proving his fitness with the Golden State Warriors, DeMarcus Cousins expected to command a significant payday this summer. However, the 29-year-old failed to generate much interest and eventually signed a one-year $3.5 million deal with the Lakers. The acquisition of Cousins was heralded as one of the best moves of the offseason, although the four-time All-Star has since suffered a potentially season-ending injury.

Cousins' injury left the Lakers with just JaVale McGee at center, and the team moved quickly to sign former All-Star Dwight Howard. Cousins has also been hit with serious allegations off the court, and Bleacher Report is among the sources that have suggested that the Lakers will consider releasing Cousins:

The initial plan was to keep the injured big man under contract for as long as possible, perhaps using his salary in trade later in the year, but releasing him was always on the table should the team find the opportunity to replace him with a player who will further L.A.'s title chances.

While the Lakers have yet to make a final decision regarding Cousins' future, it makes little sense to keep a player who is unlikely to play at all during the 19-20 season. With the Lakers also still lacking depth in certain areas, an early release could materialize in the next month.

1 / 3 NEXT