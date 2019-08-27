Los Angeles Lakers: Assessing the best 3 contracts on the roster for the 19-20 season

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 27 // 27 Aug 2019, 00:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

LeBron James is among the NBA's highest earners

The 2018-19 NBA season was a disappointment for the Los Angeles Lakers, although the organization has regrouped during a summer of change. Frank Vogel has replaced Luke Walton as head coach, while Rob Pelinka has taken over executive duties following the sudden departure of Magic Johnson.

The Lakers roster has also experienced significant changes, with less than half of the 18-19 squad returning for the upcoming campaign. While the LA's decision to offer Kentavious Caldwell-Pope a two-year $16 million deal looks like a misstep, overall the franchise has recruited well. So, as we approach the 2019-20 NBA season, here are the best contracts on the Lakers roster.

#3 Rajon Rondo: $5.1 million (two-years)

Rajon Rondo played 46 times for the Lakers last season

After signing LeBron James last summer, the Los Angeles Lakers proceeded to bring in several veteran talents to put around their new superstar. The likes of JaVale McGee, Lance Stephenson, Tyson Chandler, and Michael Beasley all arrived on small salaries, although Rajon Rondo was offered a much larger one-year $9 million deal.

Rondo spent much of the season jostling with Lonzo Ball for the starting spot, and many analysts argued that Rondo's salary should have been used on adding shooters. The former All-Star was expected to depart after a lone season in Los Angeles, although Rondo opted to take a drastic pay cut and return on a two-year deal worth just over $5 million.

With a lack of cap-space remaining, Rondo's return on such a cheap contract was a significant boost for the Lakers, and the 33-year-old is expected to starter under Vogel. The former Celtics man was also credited as a positive force in the LA locker room last season, and Rondo will help to mentor emerging talent such as Alex Caruso.

1 / 3 NEXT