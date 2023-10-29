Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report: Latest status on Jared Vanderbilt's availability

The Los Angeles Lakers will face the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, October 29. At the time of writing, Jarred Vanderbilt is listed as "out" on the team's injury report. Vanderbilt is dealing with left heel bursitis, which has kept him out of the team's rotation to begin the new NBA season.

Vanderbilt joined the Lakers from the Utah Jazz last season, as Rob Pelinka acquired him at the February trade deadline. The young forward made a significant impact on his new team, providing a stern defensive option who could control the glass and provide a spark on the offensive end.

With Vanderbilt out of the lineup, the Lakers have been affording Cam Reddish some playing time. However, once the Kentucky product returns to fitness, Reddish will likely find his minutes reduced. Vanderbilt impressed both LeBron James and Anthony Davis during the Lakers' run to the Western Conference Finals last season.

In 26 regular-season games for the Purple and Gold, Vanderbilt averaged 7.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.6 assists. He shot 52.9% from the field and 30.3% from 3-point range. The Lakers will be expecting the 24-year-old to make a big impact within their defensive scheme once he eventually makes his season debut.

Tim Connelly traded Jarred Vanderbilt on two occasions, leading him to join the Los Angeles Lakers

Tim Connelly has been a GM for both the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Utah Jazz. Connelly has overseen trades involving Jarred Vanderbilt on two occasions, the second being the deal that sent him to the Los Angeles Lakers.

During a recent appearance on Tidal League's "Run It Back" podcast, Vanderbilt discussed how Connelly had traded him twice.

"I thought for sure we were going to at least run it back at least once, but at that time … we had a new president/GM, same one that came from Denver," Vanderbilt said. "So, he actually traded me both times. He traded me to Minnesota, then he got to Minnesota, traded me again. I’m like, ‘Damn.'"

Connelly's decision to trade Vanderbilt to the Lakers has worked out well for the defensive-minded forward. He embarked on a deep postseason run with the LeBron James-led team last season and is expected to play a big role in a potential championship run in the coming months.

Still, Vanderbilt is likely to remember the man who traded him from two teams. However, he should choose to look at it as he was the most valuable player in those trade discussions, and Connelly knew he should cash in on such an impressive young talent.