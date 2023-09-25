"He actually traded me both times" - Lakers' Jarred Vanderbilt reveals Tim Connelly taking unusual step while he was on Timberwolves

The LA Lakers were able to have a great season thanks to Jarred Vanderbilt, who was traded to the team in the middle of the season. While he's in an ideal situation right now, the defensive forward can't help but share his thoughts about getting traded by the same person twice.

Vanderbilt started his career with the Denver Nuggets but only played for the organization for less than two seasons. Tim Connelly was the team's president at the time and traded him to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The forward had a great stint with the Wolves, but it was ended after two and a half seasons.

The Wolves hired Connelly in 2022 as their president, which resulted in Vanderbilt getting traded to the Utah Jazz. The Lakers forward talked about what it felt like to get traded by the same executive.

The 6-foot-9 forward talked about his trades at the 1:00:21 mark.

"I thought for sure we were going to at least run it back at least once, but at that time … we had a new president/GM, same one that came from Denver," Vanderbilt said. "So, he actually traded me both times. He traded me to Minnesota, then he got to Minnesota, traded me again. I’m like, ‘Damn.'"

Vanderbilt is in an ideal situation with the Lakers and could be monumental in their quest to win a title. Recently, the forward signed a $48 million contract extension. His defense is extremely valuable to the team and could turn things around.

Lakers' Vanderbilt addressed his height rumors

Vanderbilt is listed at 6-foot-9, which is an advantage for him as he can catch up with smaller offensive players. His height has been a huge advantage for Los Angeles as he can be assigned to guard different players in specific matchup situations.

However, there have been rumors about his height and about how he's grown to 6-foot-11. While no one is sure whether the claims are true, fans expect a solid statement from Vanderbilt. But he decided to leave the rumor as is and didn't confirm nor deny anything regarding his height.

While he was a guest on the "Tidal League" podcast, Vanderbilt commented on the rumors.

"They saying I'm 6-11 now. ... I don't know," said Vanderbilt. "That's what the streets saying, I'm just the messenger."

It might be impossible for someone like Vanderbilt to have a sudden growth spurt as he's already 23 years old. But stranger things have happened.

