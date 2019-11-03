Los Angeles Lakers Rumors: Andre Iguodala buyout update, Kyle Kuzma trade a possibility & more

Kyle Kuzma's long-term with the Los Angeles Lakers is still in doubt

The Los Angeles Lakers entered the new season hoping to contend for the NBA title following an underwhelming 2018-19 term and Frank Vogel's team has impressed during the opening weeks of the new campaign. Anthony Davis has excelled following a muted debut on opening night against the LA Clippers, while LeBron James is showing no signs of slowing down despite quickly approaching his 35th birthday.

Nevertheless, the Lakers' front office is known for its willingness to make changes, and there is likely to be both ins and outs over the coming months. So, through two weeks of the new NBA season, here are all the latest Los Angeles Lakers rumors you need to know.

#3: Andre Iguodala remains a buyout target

Andre Iguodala impressed as the Warriors reached the 2019 NBA Finals

After five hugely successful seasons with the Golden State Warriors, Andre Iguodala found himself traded to the Memphis Grizzlies earlier this summer. The Warriors sent Iguodala to Memphis to clear the necessary cap-space to sign D'Angelo Russell, although the 35-year-old isn't expected to make an appearance for his new team as they test the trade market.

Nevertheless, Iguodala is owed a sizeable $17.1 million for the 2019-20 season and it is possible that a buy-out could be agreed if Memphis fails to find a trade partner. In the event of this, ESPN's Brian Windhorst is reporting that the Lakers will be among the interested teams:

"More than likely, though, the Lakers will be on the hunt to add a reliable player as the postseason approaches. The one name on everyone's lips is Iguodala. Getting a player like that would be a huge boon to the Lakers, who have a real problem with how to defend the LA Clippers, a possible playoff opponent."

Iguodala has struggled with injuries over the past few years and is nearing the end of his career. Nevertheless, the veteran impressed during the 2019 NBA playoffs, averaging 9.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 4.0 assists over 21 appearances.

