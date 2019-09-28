Los Angeles Lakers Rumors: Anthony Davis' long-term future remains in doubt, DeMarcus Cousins could still play for the Lakers and more

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 24 // 28 Sep 2019, 19:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Anthony Davis' future with the Los Angeles Lakers is far from assured

After signing LeBron James last summer, the Los Angeles Lakers were confident that they would finally return to the playoffs. After making a poor start to the season, the Lakers quickly found form and sat 4th in the Western Conference standings on Christmas Day. However, LeBron suffered the worst injury of his career in the festive win over the Warriors, and the Lakers quickly fell out of playoff contention without their influential superstar.

The organization responded by signing Anthony Davis in a blockbuster trade earlier this summer, while the likes of JaVale McGee, Rajon Rondo, and Alex Caruso were also bought back. Nevertheless, there is a feeling that the Lakers roster will undergo changes as the season progresses, and plenty of players continue to be linked with a move to Los Angeles.

So, as the 2019-20 NBA season quickly approaches, here are all the latest Lakers rumors you need to know.

#1 DeMarcus Cousins could still have a future with the team

DeMarcus Cousins spent the 18-19 season with the Golden State Warriors

DeMarcus Cousins was signed by the Lakers to a one-year $3.5 million contract earlier this summer, and L.A.'s acquisition of the four-time All-Star was widely lauded as one of the best moves of the offseason. However, Cousins has since suffered a serious knee injury, while also being hit with serious off-the-court allegations.

Due to this, many had anticipated that the 29-year-old would be waived, although Shams Charania of The Athletic believes that Cousins could still have a future with the organization:

The Lakers want to integrate center DeMarcus Cousins back into the team’s culture, and he is expected to be around the roster during the LeBron James-led minicamp in Las Vegas this week, league sources said.

After making his return with the Warriors last season, Cousins went on to feature 30 times, averaging 16.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game.

1 / 3 NEXT