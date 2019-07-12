Los Angeles Lakers Rumors: Chris Paul could be an option, Carmelo Anthony update and more

Chris Paul was traded by the Houston Rockets to the Oklahoma City Thunder

The Los Angeles Lakers have started to put together a potential title contending roster for the upcoming season, although the team is still believed to be open to making further additions.

Over the past week, the Lakers have added DeMarcus Cousins, Avery Bradley, and Danny Green, although Frank Vogel's team is still lacking an All-Star point guard, and the Lakers may need more shooters from the bench.

Evidently, with the roster almost full, blockbuster moves are unlikely, although the Lakers continue to be linked with a number of notable names. So, here are all the latest Los Angeles rumors you need to know.

The Lakers could be an option for Chris Paul

Chris Paul is unlikely to remain with the Oklahoma City Thunder for the upcoming season

Chris Paul was sent to the Oklahoma City Thunder last night as part of the blockbuster trade for Russell Westbrook. Paul is unlikely to want to spend the final years of his career with a team out of playoff contention, and multiple reports have claimed that the Thunder will work with Paul towards a trade or buyout.

Paul has been linked with the Miami Heat, although Jeff Smith of Heavy.com believes the Lakers may be interested in signing the veteran guard:

Although the Lakers have a well-rounded roster from top to bottom, for the most part, their approach to the point guard position is a big talking point. It’s a situation to monitor, but one that wouldn’t be surprising if it panned out, especially considering that LeBron and CP3 are friends.

Paul has spent the past two seasons with the Houston Rockets and still has three years and $124 million remaining on his contract. During the 18-19 season, CP3 averaged 15.6 points, 8.2 assists, and 4.6 rebounds per game.

