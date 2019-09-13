Los Angeles Lakers Rumors: DeMarcus Cousins could leave without making an appearance, LA's pursuit of Andre Iguodala hits a snag and more

DeMarcus Cousins' future with the franchise is in doubt

The Los Angeles Lakers are coming off another underwhelming season, although the franchise is confident of turning things around after a successful offseason. Anthony Davis arrived in a blockbuster trade from the New Orleans Pelicans, while the likes of Rajon Rondo and JaVale McGee also returned on team-friendly contracts.

Nevertheless, the Lakers are not known for stability, and further moves could be made in the coming months. So, as we quickly approach the new NBA season, here are all the latest Lakers rumors and news you need to know.

DeMarcus Cousins may never play for the Lakers

Cousins signed with the Lakers after recovering from a career-threatening injury with the Warriors

After proving his fitness with the Golden State Warriors, DeMarcus Cousins hoped to pen a long-term lucrative deal in free agency. However, the four-time All-Star struggled to generate much interest and eventually signed a one-year $3.5 million deal with the Lakers.

The Lakers' acquisition of Cousins was initially praised as one of the best signings of the 2019 offseason, although the 29-year-old has since been ruled out for the entire 19-20 season, and is also dealing with off-court controversy. Evidently, Cousins' future with the franchise is now in doubt, and Shams Charania of The Athletic is reporting that the Lakers have applied for a Disabled Player Exception.

However, Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report is reporting that Cousins is unlikely to ever make an appearance for the team:

The initial plan was to keep the injured big man under contract for as long as possible, perhaps using his salary in trade later in the year (after December 15), but releasing him was always on the table should the team find the opportunity to replace him with a player who will further L.A.’s title chances.

Dwight Howard has already been signed as a replacement for Cousins and the Lakers may want to free up space on the roster ahead of the trade deadline.

