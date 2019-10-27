Los Angeles Lakers Rumors: Huge update on Anthony Davis' future in LA, J.R. Smith could sign for the Lakers next month and more

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 63 // 27 Oct 2019, 07:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Anthony Davis is expected to opt out the final year of his deal and enter free agency next summer

The Los Angeles Lakers fell to a disappointing opening night defeat to the LA Clippers, although Frank Vogel's team bounced back in their first home game of the season with an impressive win over the Utah Jazz. The win renewed optimism within the franchise that they can compete for a title this season and plenty could still happen off the court.

In terms of player movement, the Lakers are expected to be among the NBA's busiest teams in the coming months, and a number of notable names continue to be linked with a move to Los Angeles. Meanwhile, there is uncertainty regarded the futures of much of the current roster, and Lakers fans can expect plenty of changes ahead of the trade deadline. So, with plenty going on, here we will take a look at all the latest Lakers rumors you need to know.

#1 Anthony Davis appears likely to re-sign with the Lakers next summer

Sources within the NBA believe that Anthony Davis is likely to re-sign with the Lakers

After an unsuccessful 18-19 season, the Lakers threw everything they had at completing a deal to sign Anthony Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans. The Lakers infamously failed to complete a trade for the All-Star ahead of the February trade deadline, although the team managed to wrap up a quick deal this time around by sending Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart and multiple picks to NOLA.

Since heading to Los Angeles, Davis has refused to commit his future to the organization, although according to a recent report from The Athletic, the superstar is widely expected to sign a new long-term deal with the Purple and Gold next summer.

Davis has a player option for the 20-21 NBA season, although the forward is expected to opt-out in favor of signing a new long-term max-deal. The New York Knicks are believed to be among the teams interested in signing the six-time All-Star should he hit free agency although the Lakers put him in a much stronger position to compete for titles.

1 / 3 NEXT