Los Angeles Lakers Rumors: Lakers favorites to sign Markieff Morris following his buyout from the Pistons

Markieff Morris could be set for a move to the Los Angeles Lakers

What's the rumor?

With the Detroit Pistons already well out of playoff contention, the team has opted to grant a buyout to Markieff Morris. Morris only joined the Pistons on a two-year, $6.56 million deal last summer, although Detroit's playoff hopes have faltered - and the team opted to trade away Andre Drummond ahead of the trade deadline.

As a veteran with playoff experience, Morris is expected to attract interest from several contending teams, although Shams Charania of The Athletic is reporting that the Los Angeles Lakers have emerged as the early frontrunners.

The Los Angeles Lakers have emerged as a frontrunner to sign Markieff Morris, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Toronto has also expressed interest in Morris. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 21, 2020

In case you didn't know...

Morris was drafted 13th overall in the 2011 NBA draft by the Phoenix Suns - and the Philadelphia native quickly established himself as a key player on a struggling Suns roster. Morris' form earned him a trade to the Washington Wizards in 2016, and he was among Washington's best players as they came within a game of reaching the 2017 Eastern Conference Finals.

He was waived by the Wizards in February 2019 and landed on a contending Oklahoma City Thunder roster. However, Morris failed to earn a spot in Billy Donovan's starting lineup - and averaged just 3.8 points and 2.6 rebounds in the 2019 playoffs. The 30-year-old has had a greater impact with the Pistons this season, averaging 11.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in 22.5 minutes per contest.

The heart of the matter

The Lakers failed to upgrade the roster ahead of the trade deadline, while the Los Angeles Clippers have signed Marcus Morris and free agent Reggie Jackson over the past two weeks. Evidently, Morris will be a welcome addition to the LA roster, although Laker fans will want more as they attempt to end their wait for a title.

What's next?

The Lakers are back in action tonight as they take on the Memphis Grizzlies. They then face the Boston Celtics on Sunday.