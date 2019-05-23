×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Los Angeles Lakers Rumors: Lakers handed major Kyrie Irving boost, Bradley Beal an option and more

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
82   //    23 May 2019, 03:54 IST

Bradley Beal is among the players being linked with a move to the Los Angeles Lakers
Bradley Beal is among the players being linked with a move to the Los Angeles Lakers

Despite the presence of LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers endured an underwhelming 18/19 season - missing out on the playoffs for a sixth consecutive year. In the aftermath, Luke Walton has exited as head coach, while Magic Johnson has also stepped down from his role as president of operations.

At 34, LeBron James' window to win is closing, and the Lakers are desperate to add a second All-Star to partner with their superstar this summer. Due to this, the Lakers are facing a busy offseason, and here are all the latest rumors you need to know.

Bradley Beal is a trade target

Bradley Beal was the Washington Wizards' standout performer of the 18/19 season
Bradley Beal was the Washington Wizards' standout performer of the 18/19 season

Bradley Beal enjoyed the best season of his career during the 18/19 campaign, although the Washington Wizards were unable to challenge for a playoff spot. Washington also faces a difficult 19/20 season with John Wall expected to miss the entire campaign, and with a rebuild seemingly on the horizon, some have suggested that Beal could be traded.

At this point, the Wizards have not made a final decision on Beal's future, although Sean Deveney of Sporting News is reporting that the Lakers hold serious interest in the 26-year-old:

The Lakers have other players they're targeting in trades, according to league sources. Chief among them is Wizards guard Bradley Beal, though with the Wizards not yet hiring a front office honcho, no decision has been made whether to trade Beal. But LA will be in position to make an attractive offer if Beal is put on the block.

Beal has been named as an All-Star in back-to-back seasons, and during the 18/19 campaign, he averaged career highs in points (25.6), rebounds (5.0), and assists (5.5).

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
NBA Los Angeles Lakers Kyrie Irving Bradley Beal NBA Trade Rumors NBA Rumors Los Angeles Lakers Trade Rumors
Advertisement
NBA News Roundup, Sunday, May 19th: Lakers target All-Star duo, Teams hesitant to sign Kyrie Irving and more
RELATED STORY
Lakers Rumors Roundup: Kyrie Irving likely to join this summer, update on Lonzo Ball's future and more 
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, Tuesday, May 21st: Kevin Durant heading towards Golden State exit, Kyrie Irving 'open to signing with the Lakers', and more
RELATED STORY
NBA Rumors: 3 Free Agents that are being linked with the Los Angeles Lakers
RELATED STORY
NBA Trade Rumours Roundup, February 1st: Kyrie Irving to the Lakers update, Blake Griffin trade request and more
RELATED STORY
Los Angeles Lakers Trade Rumors: Lonzo Ball trade, Interest in Pistons star and more
RELATED STORY
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Boston Celtics vs Los Angeles Lakers
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking points from Boston Celtics vs Los Angeles Lakers
RELATED STORY
NBA Trade Rumours Roundup, February 5th: Lonzo Ball trade to the Suns, Kyrie Irving trade update and more
RELATED STORY
Los Angeles Lakers Trade Rumors: 3 players the Lakers need to trade this summer
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us