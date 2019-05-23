Los Angeles Lakers Rumors: Lakers handed major Kyrie Irving boost, Bradley Beal an option and more

Tristan Elliott

Bradley Beal is among the players being linked with a move to the Los Angeles Lakers

Despite the presence of LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers endured an underwhelming 18/19 season - missing out on the playoffs for a sixth consecutive year. In the aftermath, Luke Walton has exited as head coach, while Magic Johnson has also stepped down from his role as president of operations.

At 34, LeBron James' window to win is closing, and the Lakers are desperate to add a second All-Star to partner with their superstar this summer. Due to this, the Lakers are facing a busy offseason, and here are all the latest rumors you need to know.

Bradley Beal is a trade target

Bradley Beal was the Washington Wizards' standout performer of the 18/19 season

Bradley Beal enjoyed the best season of his career during the 18/19 campaign, although the Washington Wizards were unable to challenge for a playoff spot. Washington also faces a difficult 19/20 season with John Wall expected to miss the entire campaign, and with a rebuild seemingly on the horizon, some have suggested that Beal could be traded.

At this point, the Wizards have not made a final decision on Beal's future, although Sean Deveney of Sporting News is reporting that the Lakers hold serious interest in the 26-year-old:

The Lakers have other players they're targeting in trades, according to league sources. Chief among them is Wizards guard Bradley Beal, though with the Wizards not yet hiring a front office honcho, no decision has been made whether to trade Beal. But LA will be in position to make an attractive offer if Beal is put on the block.

Beal has been named as an All-Star in back-to-back seasons, and during the 18/19 campaign, he averaged career highs in points (25.6), rebounds (5.0), and assists (5.5).

