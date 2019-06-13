×
Los Angeles Lakers Rumors: Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram to be traded for Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard and other free agents won't consider Lakers, and more

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
27   //    13 Jun 2019, 03:14 IST

The Lakers are facing an uphill battle to sign an elite free agent this summer
Despite the blockbuster addition of LeBron James last summer, the Los Angeles Lakers endured an underwhelming 18-19 season. The team could only muster a 37-45 record and ultimately missed out on the playoffs for a sixth consecutive year.

Luke Walton has since departed as head coach, while Magic Johnson also opted to stand down on the final night of the regular season.

With James also turning 35 before the end of the year, the organization is facing a monumental offseason as they look to give him the tools required to contend.

A huge upturn is expected in terms of both departures and arrivals, and as the offseason quickly nears, here are all the latest Lakers rumors you need to know.

Anthony Davis

The New Orleans Pelicans are looking to complete a quick deal for Anthony Davis
Anthony Davis is believed to be the Lakers' number one target this summer, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that the team has entered serious trade discussions with the Pelicans:

The Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers are engaged in separate trade talks with the New Orleans Pelicans in pursuit of All-NBA forward Anthony Davis.
New Orleans and Los Angeles have canvassed the league with the Lakers' No. 4 overall pick to find a third team who would use that selection in exchange for sending a high-level player to the Pelicans as part of a deal.
The Lakers' package has been centered on guard Lonzo Ball and forward Brandon Ingram. So far, it is believed that the Lakers are trying to hold onto forward Kyle Kuzma in a potential trade.

Davis has spent his entire career with the Pelicans, although he has requested a trade due to the team's inability to contend. During the 18-19 season, he averaged 25.9 points, 12.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game.

Tags:
NBA Los Angeles Lakers JaVale McGee Lonzo Ball NBA Trade Rumors NBA Rumors Los Angeles Lakers Trade Rumors
