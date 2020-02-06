Los Angeles Lakers Rumors: Marcus Morris is a trade target, update on Kyle Kuzma's future and more

Marcus Morris has emerged as a target for the Los Angeles Lakers ahead of the trade deadline

The Los Angeles Lakers beat the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night to improve to 38-11 for the season, and Frank Vogel's team appears increasingly likely to finish the regular season at the top of the Western Conference standings.

However with the LA Clippers, Utah Jazz and Denver Nuggets also performing well, the Lakers will face intense competition in the playoffs - and the front office is believed to be active ahead of Thursday's trade deadline.

Major changes are unlikely, although it is believed that Rob Pelinka is looking to bring in at least one veteran that can help boost the Lakers' title chances. So ahead of the impending trade deadline, here we take a look at all the latest Los Angeles rumors you need to know.

#3 Lakers rivaling Clippers for Marcus Morris

Marcus Morris could exit the Knicks before tomorrow's trade deadline

The New York Knicks unexpectedly fired president of basketball operations Steve Mills on Tuesday, and Marcus Morris was subsequently made available for trade.

The veteran has enjoyed a resurgence since joining the Knicks on a one-year deal last summer and during an appearance on ESPN's The Jump, Adrian Wojnarowski revealed that the Lakers are competing with the Clippers to sign the former Boston star:

It's become increasingly likely that Marcus Morris will be elsewhere at the trade deadline. There's a significant marketplace for him. Both Clippers, Lakers are competing for him. Not just the opportunity (to) acquire him, but to keep him away from your rival.

So far this season, Morris has made 43 appearances for the Knicks, averaging 19.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists. The 30-year-old has also connected with a career-high 43.9% of his attempts from three-point range.

1 / 3 NEXT