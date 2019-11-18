Los Angeles Lakers Rumors: Update on a potential Kentavious Caldwell-Pope trade, Lakers remain favorites to land Andre Iguodala via buyout and more

Will the Los Angeles look to trade Kentavious Caldwell-Pope?

The Los Angeles Lakers have been among the NBA's most impressive teams during the first four weeks of the season as they have recorded a 10-2 record to top the Western Conference standings. The All-Star duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis have been aided by an excellent array supporting cast, with the likes of Dwight Howard, Avery Bradley, and Danny Green all making a significant impact.

Nevertheless, the roster could still use an additional shooter, and the Lakers' front office is known for its willingness to make midseason moves. Due to this, there is likely to be both incomings and outgoings ahead of the trade deadline, and here we will take a look at all the latest Lakers rumors you need to know.

#1 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is unlikely to be traded this season

Caldwell-Pope's performances have attracted plenty of criticism so far this season

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope struggled to make much of an impact for the Lakers during the 2018-19 season, although the 26-year-old was bought back during the offseason on a new two-year contract worth around $16.5 million. Nevertheless, Caldwell-Pope's performances have once again been poor during the first weeks of the new campaign, and many Lakers fans have urged the team to offload the former Detroit Pistons star.

However, Heavy.com’s Sean Deveney is reporting that executives around the league believe that Caldwell-Pope is unlikely to be traded this season:

'He’s not someone whose name is brought up, one front-office executive' said. 'He doesn’t have a lot of appeal and they’re not trying to move him as far as I can tell.'

Caldwell-Pope has appeared 12 times (2 starts) for the Lakers this season, averaging just 6.2 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in 20.0 minutes per contest. He did however put in his best performance of the season against the Kings on Sunday as he recorded 16 points from just 10 field goal attempts.

