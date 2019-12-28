Los Angeles Lakers Rumors: Update on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's future, Kyle Kuzma trade is difficult and more

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors Published Dec 28, 2019

Dec 28, 2019 IST SHARE

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is expected to remain with the Lakers this season

Heading into the season, many experts expected the Los Angeles Lakers to compete for playoff homecourt advantage, although few believed that they would be the best team in the Western Conference.

However, Frank Vogel's team has made a 24-7 start to the season, and the Lakers are currently 2.5 games clear of the Denver Nuggets at the top of the Western Conference standings. LeBron James and Anthony Davis have struck up an excellent partnership, while the likes of Danny Green and Dwight Howard are also making important contributions.

Nevertheless, the Lakers have lost four successive games and the front office has been backed to make a move ahead of the trade deadline. As we approach 2020, we take a look at the latest Laker rumors you need to know.

#3 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is unlikely to leave

Despite a slow start to the 19-20 season, Caldwell-Pope is averaging 9 pts on 46.9% shooting from the field

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope signed a new deal with the Lakers during the offseason, though the 26-year-old has been linked with a trade away since making a poor start to the season. Nevertheless, Joe Vardon of The Athletic is reporting that Caldwell-Pope is unlikely to leave the Lakers this season due to the fact that he would have to approve a trade:

The Lakers’ other chief potential trade chip is Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who makes $8.1 million this season with a player option for $8.5 million next year. But he would have to approve a trade. Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka is interested in upgrading his team, but activity likely won't come until closer to the deadline.

Despite making a historically slow start to the season, Caldwell-Pope has improved over the past month and is now averaging 9 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 25.2 minutes per contest.

1 / 3 NEXT