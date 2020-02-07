Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors: Match Preview and Predictions - 8th February 2020

Golden State Warriors v Boston Celtics

Match details

Fixture: Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors

Date & Time: Saturday, 8 February 2020 (8:30 PM ET)

Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

Last game results

Los Angeles Lakers (38-12): 111-121 loss to the Houston Rockets (Thursday, 6 February 2020)

Golden State Warriors (12-40): 88-129 loss to the Brooklyn Nets (Wednesday, 5 February 2020)

Los Angeles Lakers Preview

2020 may be the first time since 2013 that the Los Angeles Lakers have any kind of impact on the NBA playoffs. They are 38-12 and hold the top seed in the Western Conference.

The Lakers stood pat at the trade deadline but there is plenty of rumors they may pick up bought out veterans or free agents to round out their roster, like Darren Collison

On Thursday the Houston Rockets beat the Los Angeles Lakers 121-111, with LeBron James just missing a triple-double with 18 points, 15 assists and 9 rebounds. Anthony Davis chipped in with a double-double as well with 32 points and 13 rebounds in the losing effort.

Key Player: LeBron James

Cleveland Cavaliers v Los Angeles Lakers Houston Rockets v Atlanta Hawks

LeBron James is once again an MVP candidate. After missing 27 games last season due to injury, James has appeared in 48 of the Lakers 50 games this season, averaging a double-double with 25.1 points and 10.8 assists per game.

Lakers predicted lineup

Danny Green, Avery Bradley, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, JaVale McGee

Golden State Warriors Preview

It is all but a certainty that for the first time after five consecutive seasons, the NBA Finals will not involve the Golden State Warriors. With key free-agent losses to their roster in the summer and significant players severely injured, it has been a season of suffering for the Warriors whose record is 12-40.

They did move guard D'Angelo Russell for a wing player in Andrew Wiggins at the trade deadline which balances their roster for next season, when the team should be healthy.

Their latest contest was a blowout loss to the Brooklyn Nets 129-88. In that Wednesday night affair, only four Warriors players scored in double-figures, and none higher than the recently traded D'Angelo Russell's 17 points.

Key Player: Eric Paschall

Dallas Mavericks v Golden State Warriors

One bright spot for the Golden State Warriors this season is the quality of play from rookie Eric Paschall.

Paschall was the 11th pick in the second round of the 2019 NBA Draft. On a depleted Warriors' roster, this young player is averaging 13.5 points and playing 26.9 minutes per game.

Warriors predicted lineup

Damion Lee, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Marquese Chriss, Eric Paschall

Lakers vs Warriors Match Prediction

The Golden State Warriors are 2-1 in their last three games but are 7-17 when playing at home. Also, in their last 13 games, the Warriors have lost by double-figures seven times.

When Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry are healthy, the deal that acquired wing Andrew Wiggins will help Golden State replace the losses in the free agency - of Kevin Durant and Andre Iguodala.

The Lakers are the best team in the Western Conference at 38-12 and are 21-5 when playing on the road. The Lakers are also 25-6 when playing teams from the Western Conference.

The Lakers average 114.2 points per game, which is 7th best in the NBA, while the Warriors allow about 114.6 per game.

The Lakers should have an easy time with the Warriors on Saturday night in San Francisco.

Where to watch Lakers vs Warriors?

You can stream the game live online with NBA League Pass. The game can be watched on TV on ABC and AT&T Sportsnet-South West.