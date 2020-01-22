Los Angeles Lakers vs New York Knicks: Match Preview and Predictions - 22nd January 2020

Los Angeles Lakers v Boston Celtics

Match details

Fixture: Los Angeles Lakers vs New York Knicks

Date and time: Wednesday, 22 January 2020, 7:30 PM ET

Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York

Last game results

Los Angeles Lakers (34-9): 139-107 loss against the Boston Celtics (20 January 2020)

New York Knicks (12-32): 106-86 win against the Cleveland Cavaliers (20 January 2020)

Los Angeles Lakers preview

The Los Angeles Lakers have one of the best teams in the NBA this season and have two of the top five superstars on their roster.

The Lakers have the best record in the Western Conference. They have a 34-9 record but lost their lost game badly against the Boston Celtics. Anthony Davis returned to the lineup after bruised tailbone injury.

Key player - LeBron James

Los Angeles Lakers v Boston Celtics

LeBron James has been absolutely sensational in his 17th NBA season at the age of 35. He is the second leading contender for the MVP award behind Giannis Antetokounmpo and has been the most dominating point guard.

James is averaging 25.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 11 assists per game this season. He is the leader in assists in the NBA.

Lakers predicted lineup

Avery Bradley, Danny Green, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, JaVale McGee

New York Knicks preview

The New York Knicks got the third pick in the NBA draft and narrowly missed out on Zion Williamson. They got a good player in RJ Barrett but are bound to hit the lottery again.

The Knicks have the second worst record in the Eastern Conference. They have a 12-32 record and will again miss the playoffs.

Key player - Julius Randle

New York Knicks v Dallas Mavericks

The former Lakers player enjoyed a great season with the Pelicans last season. As a result he was signed to a huge contract by the Knicks.

He is averaging 19 points and 9 rebounds per game for the Knicks this season. He is one of the better prospects that the Knicks have for the future.

Knicks predicted lineup

Elfrid Payton, Reggie Bullock, M. Morris Sr., Julius Randle, Taj Gibson

Lakers vs Knicks Match prediction

The Lakers suffered a huge loss in their last match against the Celtics and will be desperate to get back on track. The Knicks had a good win against the Cavs and will try to win at home against a very strong Lakers squad.

Prediction - Lakers to have an easy win against the Knicks.

Where to watch Lakers vs Knicks

This inter-conference match-up can be seen on Spectrum Sportsnet and MSG. You can also stream it live online with NBA League Pass.