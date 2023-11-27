Los Angeles Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers: Prediction and betting tips | November 27, 2023

The Los Angeles Lakers head down to The City of Brotherly Love to take on reigning MVP Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center on Monday (November 27).

The Lakers come off a resounding win against the Cleveland Cavaliers despite battling injuries to some of their key rotation players. Their defense was top-notch and that played a part in the team winning seven of their last 10 games.

This makes them a legitimate threat when they meet the Sixers, who have been the third-best offensive side in the league. The contest will be about how good the Lakers are defensively. They also haven't been on the winning side against Philadelphia since 2020 and changing that will be on their minds.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

Game details:

Teams: Los Angeles Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers

Date and time: November 27, 2023, 7pm ET

Venue: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

Los Angeles Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers: Preview

Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey have been on a tear for the Sixers this season. Embiid leads the 76ers with 32.1 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game this term.

Tyrese Maxey (26.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.8 assists), Tobias Harris (19.3 points, 6.3 rebounds), Kelly Oubre Jr. (16.3 points, 5.1 rebounds), and De’Anthony Melton (12.3 points, 3.8 assists) have all been pivotal in the team's offense.

For LA, it will be Anthony Davis taking on Embiid. A big reason why the Lakers’ defense has been scintillating over the past two weeks is because of Davis, who deserves to be in the race for the DPOY award this year.

On the scoring front, LeBron James is leading the team with 25.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 6.6 assists. Davis is second with 22.1 points, 12.1 rebounds, and 2.9 blocks, while D’Angelo Russell chips in 16.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per contest.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers: Predicted starting lineup

LA will go with their usual lineup. D'Angelo Russell and Max Christie will share guard duties, while LeBron James and Taurean Prince play forward. Anthony Davis will play the five.

The Sixes will field De'Anthony Melton, Tyrese Maxey, Nic Batum, Tobias Harris, and Joel Embiid will be the starters for the Sixers.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers: Betting tips

Joel Embiid has been the best player for the Sixers and comes in with a 32.5 o/u (-125 over and -105 under). Tyrese Maxey is the second with 26.5 (-115 over and -115 under). For the Lakers, LeBron James is at 24.5 (-125 over and -105 under), while Anthony Davis is 23.5 with -110 over and +100 under.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers: Prediction

The Lakers are still trying to figure out their rotation as they are dealing with injuries. LA will be heavily reliant on James and Davis. The 76ers have their key players healthy and are favorites against the Purple and Gold. But with building momentum on their side, expect the Lakers to take this matchup.