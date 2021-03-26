Loyola Chicago Ramblers vs Oregon State Beavers odds, lines & predictions: March Madness picks - March 27, 2021

The Loyola Chicago Ramblers have taken March Madness by storm once again, defeating top-seeded Illinois Fighting Illini to advance to their second Sweet Sixteen in three years. The Ramblers hold the 8th seed in the Midwest region, making them the high seeds in their Sweet Sixteen matchup against the 12th-seeded Oregon State Beavers.

Having said that, the Oregon State Beavers have been impressive, taking out the 4th-seeded Oklahoma State Cowboys in a 10-point upset last weekend. The Beavers will be the underdogs in this matchup, but their defense can hold some of the top offenses in college basketball.

Match Details

Fixture: Loyola Chicago Ramblers vs. Oregon State Beavers - March Madness 2021: Round of 16

Date & Time: Saturday, March 27th, 2021; 2:40 PM ET.

Venue: Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

March Madness 2021 bets: Loyola Chicago Ramblers vs Oregon State Beavers betting odds, lines, and over/under

Loyola Chicago defeated top-seed Illinois by 13 points

The Loyola Chicago Ramblers made a wild run to the Final Four in 2018, their second appearance in school history. They seem to be built for another deep tournament run this year, averaging just under 72 points of offense per game.

The Beavers' offense has seen similar production as they tally 70.6 points per game during the regular season. Their backcourt carries most of the workload, averaging 29 points and five assists per game.

Loyola Chicago Ramblers

Center Cameron Krutwig and guard Lucas Williamson are the key to victory for the Loyola Chicago Ramblers.

Krutwig has taken on a captain role for this Ramblers squad, leading the group physically and mentally. The 6'9" big man averages a team-high 15 points and nine boards per game, but he will be tested against 7'1" center Roman Silva of the Oregon State Beavers.

Williamson is the Ramblers' best defender, recording a team-high 42 steals through just 30 games.

Oregon State Beavers

The key players for the Oregon State Beavers will be Ethan Thompson and Roman Silva.

Senior guard Thompson has been the Beavers' top-scorer all season, averaging 15.6 points per game on 40.5% shooting. If Thompson can get hot early, his side could be looking at their first Elite Eight appearance since 1966.

Roman Silva will need to make an impact in the paint and use his five-inch size advantage to shut down Cameron Krutwig.

The Beavers' defense has been their saving grace thus far, but they will need an all-around performance to take out the Loyola Chicago Ramblers.

Odds:

Loyola Chicago Ramblers: -7 (-110)

Oregon State Beavers: +7 (-110)

Moneyline:

Loyola Chicago Ramblers: -290

Oregon State Beavers: +235

Over/Under:

Over: 125 (-110)

Under: 125 (-110)

Loyola Chicago vs Oregon State Prediction

The odds in this game are somewhat surprising. While the Loyola Chicago Ramblers are deservedly favorites in this matchup, the Oregon State Beavers may not be getting enough credit.

I expect a very strong outing from the Ramblers, but for the Beavers to hang around for the entirety of the game. I would not take the Ramblers (-7) to cover, as I expect a defensive shootout for the coveted Elite Eight appearance. With that, 125 is a very reasonable over/under total. Nonetheless, I'm still leaning toward the under after such strong defense from both teams recently.