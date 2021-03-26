Loyola Chicago Ramblers vs Oregon State Beavers Prediction & Match Preview - March 27, 2021 | March Madness 2021

The Loyola Chicago Ramblers are built for March Madness, elevating their game each time they take the main stage.

Following their shock win over top-seeded Illinois in the second round, the Ramblers will now meet the 12th-seeded Oregon State Beavers for a Sweet Sixteen battle.

Meanwhile, Oregon State are fresh off an upset of their own, taking down 4th-seed Oklahoma State to reach their first Sweet Sixteen since 1975.

Match Details

Fixture: Loyola Chicago Ramblers vs Oregon State Beavers - March Madness 2021: Round of 16.

Date & Time: Saturday, March 27th, 2021; 2:40 PM ET.

Venue: Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana.

_________________________________________________________________

Loyola Chicago Ramblers Preview

Sister Jean Dolores-Smith of Loyola-Chicago Ramblers celebrates an upset victory.

Advertisement

The magical run of Sister Jean and the Loyola Chicago Ramblers continues, gaining countless supporters along the way. The Ramblers had a miraculous journey to the Final Four in 2018 as an 11th-seed, but this group is looking for the title.

After impressive victories over ACC champion Georgia Tech and Big Ten champion Illinois, the Loyola Chicago Ramblers have proven to be a true national championship contender.

With a higher seed in this matchup, the Ramblers should have an advantage over the Oregon State Beavers at both ends of the floor.

Key Player - Cameron Krutwig

With a team-high 19 points and 12 boards in the upset win over Illinois, Cameron Krutwig will be called upon once again to carry the Loyola Chicago Ramblers to victory.

The senior center averaged a team-leading 15 points and seven rebounds per game during the regular season but is stepping his game up further for March Madness.

Missouri Valley Conference POY Cameron Krutwig was big time in Loyola Chicago's upset win 💪



🏀 19 Pts

🏀 12 Reb

🏀 5 Ast

🏀 4 Stl pic.twitter.com/ySYsAOZXxj — ESPN (@espn) March 21, 2021

Through his first two tournament games, Cameron Krutwig has tallied 29 points, 17 rebounds, five assists and five steals.

Advertisement

The 6' 9" Krutwig will match up with Oregon State Beavers' 7'1" center Roman Silva in what could be a great battle in the paint.

Loyola Chicago Ramblers predicted lineup

F Aher Uguak, C Cameron Krutwig, G Keith Clemons, G Braden Norris, G Lucas Williamson.

_________________________________________________________________

Oregon State Beavers Preview

Oregon State Beavers guard #2 Jarod Lucas

The Oregon State Beavers shocked the college basketball world with their 10-point upset over Cade Cunningham and the Oklahoma State Cowboys last weekend. The Beavers came out strong, outscoring the Cowboys 44-30 in the first half, letting their momentum carry them the rest of the way.

The Beavers will be tested once again on Saturday as the Loyola Chicago Ramblers try to write a Cinderella story of their own.

The Beavers feature a high-powered offense, but their success in March Madness has come from their defensive efforts. The Oregon State Beavers are holding their opponents to just 64 points per game during March Madness and will hope for more of the same on Saturday.

Key Player - Ethan Thompson

The key contributor for the Oregon State Beavers offense has been Ethan Thompson thus far, as he is averaging 19.5 points per game during March Madness.

Advertisement

The senior guard led the Beavers offense in points and assists and also led the team in steals at the defensive end.

Ethan Thompson was clutch for Oregon State. The Senior put up 26 points and 7 rebounds in a Beavers win 😤 @_ethanthompson5 @marchmadness pic.twitter.com/awpoAGP1dt — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) March 22, 2021

Thompson will match up against Loyola Chicago Ramblers guard Lucas Williamson, who has averaged just under nine points per game this season.

Williamson could be a huge factor from the perimeter, especially if the Ramblers win the paint battle.

Oregon State Beavers Predicted Lineup

C Roman Silva, F Warith Alatishe, G Jarod Lucas, G Zach Reichle, G Ethan Thompson.

_________________________________________________________________

Loyola Chicago vs Oregon State Prediction

The Loyola Chicago Ramblers are given an 83% chance to win this matchup against the Oregon State Beavers by ESPN.

The Ramblers have earned their spot in the Sweet Sixteen with a 13-point victory over Illinois and should overmatch Oregon State on Saturday.

The Beavers are not to be underestimated, though, as they boast back-to-back upset wins for a chance at the Elite Eight. Based on their performance against Illinois, the Chicago Ramblers could have the edge on Saturday as March Madness continues.

Where to watch Loyola Chicago vs Oregon State?

The game will be broadcast live on CBS.