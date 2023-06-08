"Luka cold as a b**ch" - Lil Wayne rescinds his infamous tweet on Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic is recognized as one of the most elite players in the game today with how slow the game is already for him. He constantly plays at his own pace and doesn't easily get fazed by different defensive coverages thrown at him.

However, there are some NBA fans who are not fond whenever he complains to referees as Doncic sometimes stops playing just to talk to the officials.

In a May 8, 2022, regular season matchup against the Phoenix Suns, Rapper Lil Wayne tweeted out his frustration on Doncic's constant complaining as the Mavericks secured a 111-101 win. On Showtime's "All The Smoke," Wayne was asked how he felt about Doncic now after his tweet and the Suns' loss in that game.

"Luka cold as a b**ch," Wayne said. "And with that said, when I tweeted that, I was talking about him with all the crying. He done stopped that and worked on that."

During that matchup, Luka Doncic dropped 26 points (9-for-25 shooting), 11 assists and seven rebounds. Doncic has been a nightmare for the Phoenix Suns throughout his career.

Luka has averaged 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game against Phoenix. His most iconic performance against the Suns was during Game 7 in the 2022 playoffs when he dropped 35 points and 10 rebounds in a 123-90 win.

Doncic ranked 10th in the NBA clutch shooting report in the 2022-23 regular season. He averaged 32.4 ppg (49.6% shooting, including 34.2% from 3-point range), 8.6 rpg and 8.0 apg.

In five seasons, Luka Doncic is already viewed as one of the many faces of the league. Alongside players like Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid and Jayson Tatum, Luka has stamped his name amongs the NBA's young elites.

Mavericks star Luka Doncic takes blame for disappointing season

After a promising 2021-22 season in which Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks reached the Western Conference finals, they failed to reach the postseason this year, even with the acquisition of Kyrie Irving.

When asked by ESPN's Tim MacMahon regarding his thoughts on this season, Doncic did not mince any words.

"I think you don't see that chemistry we had before – I mean, especially last year," Doncic said. "I think that chemistry was at the top, everybody. But chemistry builds not just not right away. It's a long process. But that's not an excuse. I'm still young, age-wise, but it's a lot of basketball. But I gotta be way better."

With the uncertainty of Kyrie Irving's future with the Mavericks next season, it'll be interesting to see how the situation in Dallas plays out.

