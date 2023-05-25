What is the latest update on Kyrie Irving's NBA free agency? Finding out more

Kyrie Irving is one of the NBA’s biggest names in free agency in the offseason. The mercurial point guard played out the last of a four-year deal he signed with the Brooklyn Nets in 2019 this season.

Irving became an unrestricted free agent after the Dallas Mavericks played their last game on April 9 against the San Antonio Spurs. Rumors have run rampant regarding his next destination but the NBA champ had this to say about his status:

“Stop mentioning me on Twitter! All y’all fan bases, stop mentioning me right now, please. … Denver’s going to the finals [and] we’re still waiting for Boston and Miami. Can you please leave me the f**k out of this…Y’all got people at my dinner table discussing what my free agency plans are.

"I actually like to have peace of mind when I’m in the crib. … I get it. I’m just excited as y’all are. But you gotta chill, though. …I love y’all. ”

“Uncle Drew” couldn’t finish the said contract with the Nets since he was traded to the Dallas Mavericks before the February trade deadline. He was reportedly looking for a max extension to stay with the Nets but couldn’t get that offer.

With both sides at an impasse, Kyrie Irving demanded to be shipped out of Brooklyn. The Dallas Mavericks were one of the few teams who took a shot at acquiring him. The Nets exchanged Irving and Markieff Morris for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 first-round pick and two other second-round picks.

Many were expecting the Mavericks to promptly sign Irving to an extension since he could lose him in free agency. He played the whole season without getting one and insisted that his only focus was to help Dallas get into the playoffs.

There are conflicting reports about the offer coming from the Dallas Mavericks. One of the first rumors to come out after the trade was that Mavericks team owner Mark Cuban offered him a two-year deal. It wasn’t surprising that Kyrie Irving remained unextended if that was indeed the offer.

Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report had another take on what’s going on between the Mavs and “Uncle Drew:”

“‘I hear they had a handshake deal before the trade,’ one source said. ‘And Kyrie wouldn't have said yes to anything less than the max.’”

Where Kyrie Irving will play will easily be one of the biggest and most anticipated stories in the offseason.

Could Kyrie Irving and LeBron James reunite in Los Angeles?

LeBron James reportedly pushed the LA Lakers to get Kyrie Irving when the Russell Westbrook experiment failed. There was a real possibility of the two reuniting in Los Angeles last offseason, but Irving needed to give up $30 million to do that.

This offseason will be more intriguing than the last. Irving is now an unrestricted free agent and can play for any team he wants. The Lakers could also choose not to re-sign starting point guard D’Angelo Russell to accommodate “Uncle Drew.”

Kyrie Irving has only fueled rumors of a potential reunion with James by watching two LA Lakers games in the playoffs.

Depending on the trade package, the Mavericks and the Lakers could execute a sign-and-trade move to swap Russell and Irving. An Irving-James get-together in Hollywood may require the point guard to give up money as LA has other areas to address.

A Hollywood reunion for Kyrie Irving and LeBron James is not impossible but things have to align to get it done.

