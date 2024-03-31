Luka Doncic Injury Update: Latest on Mavericks All-Star's status against Houston Rockets (March 31)

The Dallas Mavericks have tagged their superstar point guard Luka Doncic as questionable for the matchup against their Southwest Divison rivals, Houston Rockets, on Sunday. It's the third matchup of their season series, which is level at 1-1.

Lukka Doncic injury update

Luka Doncic had been playing through an injury, listed as Achilles, in the Mavs' last two games, but the knee listing is a new addition.

He has played through various injuries all season, appearing in 64 of 73 games. He has only missed one game since the start of February against the OKC Thunder on Mar. 14.

His questionable status means there's no certainty whether he will play or not, and he will likely be a game-time decision.

What happened to Luka Doncic?

Luka Doncic has been dealing with a left Achilles soreness for the last three games and has been cleared to play at game time in all three contests.

The demanding role of leading the offense seems to have impacted the Maverick superstar, as evidenced by a hamstring injury sustained against the Golden State Warriors.

The All-Star left for the locker room during the fourth quarter, with subsequent confirmation that he would not return to the court on Mar. 13, the first night of the back-to-back set.

Throughout the season, Doncic has faced a series of injuries. Initially sidelined due to an ankle sprain, his return saw him another setback when he broke his nose against the Philadelphia 76ers on Feb. 5.

Just a week later, in a cross-conference matchup against the Washington Wizards, Doncic encountered another injury blow, sustaining a facial injury from an elbow, prompting immediate evaluation.

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Houston Rockets?

The third encounter between the Dallas Mavericks and the Houston Rockets will tipoff at 7 p.m. ET at the Toyota Center in Houston. It will be aired locally on Space City Home Network and Bally Sports SW DAL for home and away coverage.

It will also be available for live streaming on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV, giving viewers access to NBA TV with a week's worth of free trial, which can be purchased as a subscription.

The Mavericks and the Rockets are among the hottest teams in the league, entering the game with impressive winning streaks of six and eleven games, respectively.