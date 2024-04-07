Luka Doncic Injury Update: Latest on Mavericks All-Star's status against Rockets (April 7)

The Dallas Mavericks have labeled Luka Doncic as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Houston Rockets on Sunday. The game represents the fourth and final matchup of their season series, with the Mavericks seeking to extend their lead in the series to 3-1.

Luka Doncic injury update

Luka Doncic sat out Friday's game against the Golden State Warriors due to right knee soreness, although the injury is not anticipated to sideline him for an extended duration.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Should he be cleared to play, expect Doncic to resume his usual responsibilities in the backcourt. In his last 10 games, Doncic has maintained an impressive stat line, averaging 29.5 points, 10.0 rebounds, 9.3 assists and 1.6 steals while logging 37.0 minutes per game.

The five-time All-Star is anticipated to be ready for a Sunday afternoon home game against Houston. In Doncic's absence, attention once more shifts to his backcourt companion, eight-time All-Star Kyrie Irving.

Luka Doncic has been grappling with the knee issue since last season, prompting the Mavericks to prioritize the maintenance of their superstar's health and performance this season.

What happened to Luka Doncic?

Luka Doncic's ongoing battle with right knee soreness led to his status being downgraded from doubtful to out against the Warriors. Before this knee injury, he was managing left Achilles soreness for the previous four games. Despite these challenges, he has consistently been cleared to play just before game time for each of those matchups.

The taxing responsibility of spearheading the offense appears to have taken its toll on the Mavericks' standout player. This was evident when he sustained a hamstring injury during their second encounter with the Golden State Warriors, a 109-99 victory on Mar. 13.

The All-Star departed for the locker room during the fourth quarter, and it was later confirmed that he would not be making a return to the court, marking the initial night of the back-to-back series. Consequently, he also missed the subsequent game against the OKC Thunder.

Throughout the season, Doncic has encountered a string of injury setbacks. Initially sidelined due to an ankle sprain, his return was regrettably followed by another setback when he broke his nose against the Philadelphia 76ers on Feb. 5.

Just one week later, during a cross-conference matchup against the Washington Wizards, Doncic faced yet another injury setback. He sustained a facial injury from an elbow, prompting immediate evaluation.

How to watch Houston Rockets vs Dallas Mavericks?

The highly anticipated Texas showdown between the Rockets and the Mavericks is set to commence at 3:30 p.m. ET at the American Airlines Center. Fans can catch the action locally on Bally Sports SW-Dal for Mavericks coverage and Space City Home Network for Rockets coverage, providing both home and away coverages.