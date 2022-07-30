Luka Doncic, Paolo Banchero and more: Looking at the NBA players signed by the Jordan brand

Since Michael Jordan became one of the greatest players in the NBA, Jordan Brand has continued to grow in popularity throughout the league. Each year, a new wave of highly touted prospects finds its way towards joining the Jordan family. Some of the biggest superstars in the past and present have been a part of the brand.

The NBA continues to be a battleground for some of the top brands in sports as rival companies like Nike, Adidas and Under Armour have continued to grow. Regardless of their success, there's nothing quite as popular as Jordan Brand, especially when it comes to basketball shoes.

Let's take a look at five notable players signed by Jordan Brand.

#5: Paolo Banchero

Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero

Duke freshman Paolo Banchero was the first overall selection in the NBA draft, and sponsors are lining up to get a chance at the talented forward.

It was recently reported that Banchero was joining Jordan Brand. He has the tools to become a rising star and should be a favorite to win the Rookie of the Year award.

#4: Bradley Beal

Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal

Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal has been one of the brand's brightest stars. Beal has blossomed into an offensive weapon, one of the league's top shooting guards.

NBA Fantasy @NBAFantasy 23.2 PPG

4.7 RPG

6.6 APG

45.1% FG

83.3% FT

39.24 FPTS



Check out some of 23.2 PPG4.7 RPG6.6 APG45.1% FG83.3% FT39.24 FPTSCheck out some of @RealDealBeal23 's best plays of the 2021-2022 season 🔥 23.2 PPG🔥 4.7 RPG🔥 6.6 APG🔥 45.1% FG🔥 83.3% FT🔥 39.24 FPTSCheck out some of @RealDealBeal23's best plays of the 2021-2022 season⤵️ https://t.co/Rz3waQRM1B

Still just 29 years old, Beal is set up to continue as one of the top stars to represent the prestigious brand. Last season, Beal averaged 23.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game while shooting 45.1%.

#3: Chris Paul

Phoenix Suns star point guard Chris Paul

Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul has been one of the top players of the Jordan family throughout his career. Although the oldest of the players on this list, Paul is one of the top floor generals in the game.

NBA @NBA CHRIS PAUL'S 14TH CONSECUTIVE MAKE PUTS THE @SUNS UP 5 ON TNT CHRIS PAUL'S 14TH CONSECUTIVE MAKE PUTS THE @SUNS UP 5 ON TNT 🚨 https://t.co/WK1iBbv7FL

The 37-year-old has plenty of elite basketball left in the tank. Paul is destined to end up in the Hall of Fame. Last year, Paul averaged 14.7 ppg, 4.4 rpg and 10.8 apg while shooting 49.3%.

#2: Jayson Tatum

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum at the 2022 NBA Finals

One of Jordan's rising NBA stars is Boston Celtics wing Jayson Tatum. The forward has taken strides each year toward becoming an MVP candidate. After blossoming throughout the 2021-22 playoffs, Tatum looks poised to be an all-around force for years to come.

SLAM @SLAMonline #OwnYourRidges Jayson Tatum got mad hype the first time he saw his "Ruffles" Air Jordan 36 PEs. @RUFFLES Jayson Tatum got mad hype the first time he saw his "Ruffles" Air Jordan 36 PEs. @RUFFLES #OwnYourRidges https://t.co/WRG3ekvQhy

Fresh off a trip to the NBA Finals, Tatum's popularity is rising. Last year, the 24-year-old wing averaged 26.9 ppg, 8.0 rpg and 4.4 apg while shooting 45.3%.

#1 Luka Doncic

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic

Since entering the league in 2018, Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has become one of the NBA's most dominant players. A global icon, Doncic has become a building block for Jordan Brand. Still just 23, Doncic's marketability should allow him to be a force with the brand for years to come.

NBA Türkiye @NBATurkiye Michael Jordan ve Luka Doncic! 🤗 Michael Jordan ve Luka Doncic! 🤗 https://t.co/UW6mBWwloS

Doncic, who has the ability to become one of the game's top players, is one of the league's most popular players. Last year, Doncic averaged 28.4 ppg, 9.1 rpg and 8.7 apg while shooting 45.7%, including 35.3% from 3-point range.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far