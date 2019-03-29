×
Luke Walton's future as Lakers Head Coach in doubt

Ad Coleman
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
7   //    29 Mar 2019, 10:42 IST

Luke Walton might be entering his third season in charge
Luke Walton might be entering his third season in charge

What's the story?

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Luke Walton, is expected to continue his run as the Lakers head coach for the third season. It was a disappointing season for Lakers despite signing star player LeBron James in 2018.


In case you didn't know...

There have been reports that the Lakers are looking to move away from the three year coach after another failed attempt to make the playoffs. In response to the rumors, Walton has said:


“I just view it as outside noise,” Walton told The Athletic. “Unless someone from within our group is telling me that, I just view it like all the other things we’ve gone through as a team this year. Those are things that I don’t have the time to worry about.
“I’ve got more important things to do like getting the team better and doing my job.”

The Lakers started the season off bad, going 0-5 but managed a good run to climb all the way to 4th in the West. Unfortunately, a strained left groin would sideline James for 18 games as they fell to tenth. Additional injuries to Rondo, Lonzo, Kuzma, and Brandon Ingram proved to be too much for the Lakers as they were officially eliminated from the playoffs race.


What's next?

Whether or not Lakers decide keep Luke remain a mystery as of now, but we will eventually find out heading into the off-season period.

Author's take

It does not matter if you blame Luke Walton or not for the lack of growth in the team or not, as going 84-124 will surely put any head coach in the hot seat. With Walton's lack of success as a head coach (not including his work as a fill in for Kerr), Mark Jackson would surely be a much better option.


Ad Coleman
CONTRIBUTOR
A dead hard basketball and football fan from a blue collar city of Detroit
