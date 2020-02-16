NBA All-Star 2020: Aaron Gordon retires from Slam Dunk Contest after surprising result

Popular opinion suggests Gordon got robbed again

In 2016, Aaron Gordon and Zach LaVine put on a Dunk contest for the ages, but despite his iconic slams, Gordon lost 100-97 to LaVine in what many thought was an unfair final call. This year around, Gordon racked up five straight 50s to start his redemption run. However, the judges made sure he fell short 48-47 in the final round to Derrick Jones Jr. despite doing a 360-windmill off the sideboard followed by dunking over 7-foot-5 Tacko Fall.

"It's a wrap. I feel like I should have two trophies."

"It's a wrap. I feel like I should have two trophies."

Magic's Aaron Gordon after controversial Slam Dunk Contest loss to Heat's Derrick Jones Jr.: "We're here to do four dunks. It should be the best out of four dunks. I did four straight 50s — five straight 50s. It's over. It's a wrap. Let's go home."

"Tallest dude in the gym." Gordon said. "Jumping over somebody 7-5 and dunking it, it's no easy feat. What'd I get, a 47? Come on, man. What are we doing?"

The dunk-off to settle the tie-breaker surely should have gone Gordon's way. It is only right that the 24-year-old is feeling a bit jaded and not one person can blame him for that.

Unbelievable that Aaron Gordon dunked over 7'5" Tacko Fall and didn't get a 50.



(@ATT) pic.twitter.com/JTxKYCK7MO — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 16, 2020

Despite being one of the most decorated participants of the Slam Dunk Contest, Gordon is yet to get his hands on a trophy. His resignation from the highlight event has resulted in fans all around the globe questioning the judges with Ja Morant seemingly hinting that he's unlikely to participate in a Dunk Contest in the future.

y'all just made my decision easier