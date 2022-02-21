Ranking Magic Johnson’s 3 best performances in NBA All-Star games

NBA Hall of Famer and five-time champion Magic Johnson was one of the pioneers of the game as his era gave the league a stepping stone to its elite status today. Johnson is well-known across the league for both his scoring and passing abilities, bagging three MVP honors throughout his career.

Magic Johnson played in thirteen seasons for the L.A. Lakers, earning a spot in the All-Star competition twelve times – including his first season as a professional, in which he won the Rookie of the Year award. He was also a fan favorite, as he had a stylish way of playing the game. On that note, let’s take a look at his best performances in All-Star games.

Magic Johnson was one of the early drivers of the NBA’s popularity

#3 1990 ASG

In the 1989-90 season, Magic Johnson played without Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and excelled under the added responsibility. By the All-Star break, he was already averaging a double-double with 21.4 points and 11.8 assists. At age 30, he was selected to be a starter in the 1990 All-Star game, leading the Western Conference guards in fan votes.

Magic Johnson dedicates his 1990 All-Star Game MVP award to his mom! “You are my MVP.”Magic Johnson dedicates his 1990 All-Star Game MVP award to his mom! #HappyMothersDay “You are my MVP.”Magic Johnson dedicates his 1990 All-Star Game MVP award to his mom! #HappyMothersDay https://t.co/KPc750MiJc

On February 11th, 1990, Johnson led players from both teams in scoring, racking up 22 points in just 25 minutes. He shot an efficient 60% from the field, including four three-pointers in the game. However, the collective effort of Team East helped them defeat the West by 17 points, with strong contributions from Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley.

Despite the loss, Magic was named the 1990 All-Star MVP for his all-round performance in the game.

#2 1984 ASG

In the 1984 edition of the All-Star Game, Magic Johnson finished second behind Moses Malone in fan votes – making it his fourth appearance in the contest. On Jan 29th, 1984, the night of the All-Star game, Johnson displayed elite passing skills in the high-scoring fixture.

Johnson finished the game with 15 points and a record-breaking 22 assists, the highest till date. He was active on the defensive end as well, recording three steals and two blocks in the game.

Despite Johnson’s strong contribution, Team East won the game 154-145 – led by Isiah Thomas and Julius Erving, who combined for 55 points. Thomas even dished out 15 assists in the game, being recognized as the 1984 All-Star MVP.

#1 1992 ASG

At the start of the 1991-92 season, Magic Johnson made a public announcement stating that he would retire immediately after testing positive for HIV. He did not play a single regular-season game that season, but was still voted in as an All-Star starter, making it his final appearance in the contest.

On Feb 9th, 1992, Johnson did not look out of touch at all, scoring 25 points, grabbing five rebounds and dishing out nine assists – to help Team West take home the win. The game concluded with a scoreline of 153-113 at the Orlando Arena, as Johnson was named the 1992 All-Star MVP, making it his second time winning the award.

