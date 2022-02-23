Magic Johnson heaps praise on LaMelo Ball: “They’re building something special in Charlotte, and it starts with him at the point guard position”, says Ball is a "gym rat" like him

LaMelo Ball received praise from NBA legend Magic Johnson in Tuesday’s conversation on “NBA Radio.” Johnson explained why he sees himself in Ball.

Magic Johnson says LaMelo Ball is "just like him"

Magic Johnson said:

“I think that when you look at him, he’s only going to get better and better and better. And he’s a gym rat like I was. So every year, he’s going to improve and look to get better.”

Johnson is the father of “Showtime” basketball, mixing in his no-look passes, sniper alley-oops and overhand rips under the basket through triple teams. In his 905 games, Johnson totaled 17,707 points, 6,559 rebounds and 10,141 assists. Those numbers translate to averages of 19.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 11.2 assists per game.

A notable force on the attack and underneath the rim, Johnson is often regarded as “the best point guard of all time”.

It goes without saying, but receiving praise for one's greatness running point from Johnson weighs heavily. For Johnson to say he can see himself within LaMelo Ball is a tremendous compliment.

Ball was selected by the Charlotte Hornets third overall in the 2020 draft. He averaged 15.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game and was named Rookie of the Year. Johnson’s rookie year held averages of 18.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game. The LA Lakers won the NBA championship and Johnson was an All-Star that season.

Ball was selected as an All-Star this season as a replacement for Kevin Durant. Ball is averaging 20.0 ppg, 7.1 rpg and 7.5 apg in his second year. In comparison, Johnson averaged 21.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 8.6 assists per game in his second year.

Johnson commented on Ball's future:

“He’s gonna be at the All-Star weekend I think next year on, every single year because he has that type of game. … They’re building something special down in Charlotte, and it starts with him at the point-guard position.”

Ball played 22 minutes during his first All-Star appearance Sunday, scoring 18 points with three rebounds and three assists. Ball played more minutes than Khris Middleton, Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert and Zach LaVine. The only players on Team Durant that scored more than LaMelo were Joel Embiid (36) and Devin Booker (20).

Ball already holds averages close to that of Johnson’s and Magic claims he is a workhorse in the gym just as much as he was. It's a recipe for success, as Magic Johnson did so well in proving.

Johnson won five NBA championships as a player. Johnson was also a three-time MVP, three-time Finals MVP and a 12-time NBA All-Star. The Hall of Famer has had his No. 32 retired by the Lakers.

If Ball is this similar to Magic Johnson and continues to work as much as Magic says he does, there looks to be a bright future for the young All-Star.

Ball has proved how great of a player he can be in his two years in the NBA. There looks to be a glowing future for Ball if he can stay consistent.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein