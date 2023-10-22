Magic Johnson wishes longtime friend and Samuel L. Jackson's wife LaTanya a happy 74th birthday

Five-time NBA champion Magic Johnson is friends with Hollywood actor Samuel L. Jackson and his wife LaTanya Jackson. And on the occasion of the latter’s 74th birthday on October 21, she was greeted by the LA Lakers' great.

In a story posted on his Instagram, Johnson shared a photo of him and his wife Cookie along with the Jackson couple, and captioned it with:

“Cookie and I want to say happy birthday to a special lady and friend, LaTanya Jackson!!”

Magic Johnson and Samuel L. Jackson are longstanding friends who have spent summer vacations together on a superyacht hosted by the NBA star.

This year, they went to Italy and ran across another NBA great, Michael Jordan, and his wife Yvette Prieto, along with other high-profile guests.

Samuel L. Jackson married fellow actor and producer LaTanya in 1980 and they have a daughter named Zoe who was born in 1982.

He has appeared in over 100 films, which collectively have grossed over $27 billion. Of late, Jackson has been a staple in the Marvel movies, reprising his role as Nick Fury. He also has appeared in celebrated movies like Jurassic Park, Pulp Fiction, Star Wars, and Coach Carter, among others.

Magic Johnson is no stranger to having Hollywood celebrity friends, being closely affiliated with the Lakers squad in various capacities throughout the years, notably back in the 1980s when he led the “Showtime” style of play in Los Angeles.

Magic Johnson and Samuel L. Jackson back women-led entertainment outfit

Statement Films, a women-led entertainment start-up aiming at delivering opportunities to African female creatives, is supported by NBA great Magic Johnson, Samuel L. Jackson, and his wife LaTanya.

The outfit was founded by writer and producer Areej Noor, who is active in finding and developing more opportunities for African women in the entertainment industry.

In an interview with Variety, she said of Statement Films:

“I grew up exposed to incredibly creative and powerful stories of African women, but I felt they were still underserved by Western media and the entertainment elite — that is why I founded Statement Films.”

“Having the support of Hollywood, sports and business titans gives us the momentum to establish new and equitable pathways for the explosive female talent coming from the continent.”

Johnson expressed his excitement in being part of the noble cause, highlighting how it is a proud moment for him and his friends. He shared on X (formerly Twitter):

“This is a proud moment for me and my good friends Sam and LaTanya Jackson to support Areej Noor and Statement Films!”

This highlights that Magic Johnson, along with his friend is a long supporter of female empowerment.